LANDEURO 2025: Strengthening Global Security Through Collaboration

The upcoming AUSA LANDEURO conference, set for July 16-17, at the Rhein Main Congress Centre in Wiesbaden, will be a pivotal event addressing the future of global security. Featuring keynote speeches from distinguished leaders such as Gen. Christopher Donahue, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation, and Radmila Šekerinska, NATO Deputy Secretary General, the event will gather international defense leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss critical security challenges and innovations. Eight panels and seven Warrior’s Corners will provide U.S., Ally, academic, and industry viewpoints on the challenges confronting America and its Allies and partners.



“We are re-establishing deterrence to counter Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine through transformation and innovation, with U.S. Army Europe and Africa serving as a crucial proving ground for future warfighting lethality,” said Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the commander of NATO's Allied Land Command. “Simultaneously, we are empowering our allies to invest further in their own defense capabilities, bolstering collective security, and forging a more robust partnership.”



In the panel titled "World War Next: The Interconnected Global Threat," moderated by Heino Klinck from Klinck Global, experts including Vice Admiral Dianne Turton from Australia and Lt. Gen. Pasi Välimäki from Finland will discuss the multifaceted threats facing the U.S., NATO, and Indo-Pacific Allies. The panel will examine the interconnectedness of the European and Indo-Pacific theaters, and how threats from one can bleed into the other.



"Magazine Depth Wins Wars: The Future of NATO’s Arsenal" is another pivotal session moderated by Melanie M. Marlowe from CSIS. This panel, featuring retired General Ed Daly and Maj. Gen. Bo Dyess, will explore enhancing NATO's production capabilities to improve ammunition supply, interoperability, and responsiveness. Discussions will center around practical solutions for increasing global defense preparedness in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.



Highlighting recent military adaptations, the panel "Ukrainian Lessons in Rapid Adaptation" will examine how Ukraine's efficient feedback loops, responsive production, and system upgrades offer valuable insights for multinational defense cooperation. Moderated by Dr. John Nagl, panelists including Lt. Gen. Curtis Buzzard, commanding general of Security Assistance Group – Ukraine, will discuss some of the many lessons being learned from the war in Ukraine.



"Defending the Skies: Today's Capabilities, Tomorrow's Edge," moderated by Louis Bergeron from Govini, will address air defense modernization. Brig. Gen. Curtis King of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and other experts will analyze current challenges in air and missile defense, emphasizing future interoperability and innovation strategies necessary to counter sophisticated, multi-layered threats.



"Breaking the Kill Chain: Multi-Domain Operations Against A2AD," featuring insights from Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of 56th Artillery Command, will delve into integrated operations combining joint fires and effects, cyber capabilities, and electronic warfare. Moderated by Dr. JP Clark, this panel aims to identify effective strategies to neutralize enemy defenses rapidly during critical early phases of conflict.



"Ukrainian Innovation at the Speed of Relevance," led by Francis Dearnley of the Telegraph, will highlight cutting-edge developments in unmanned and cost-effective defense platforms. Panelists such as Ray Fitzgerald from Sierra Nevada Company will discuss leveraging transatlantic industrial capabilities to ensure military readiness and adaptability.



The session "FMS at the Speed of War: Reforming Foreign Military Sales for Global Readiness," moderated by retired Maj. Gen. Peter Fuller, will analyze improvements to U.S. and European foreign military sales processes. The panel seeks to identify reforms necessary for accelerating equipment deliveries and enhancing the preparedness of NATO Allies and partner nations.



Lastly, "Updating the Arsenal of Democracy: Co-Production with Allies," moderated by Heidi Grant, will explore collaborative production opportunities between the U.S., NATO, and partner nations. This session emphasizes the importance of joint manufacturing initiatives for critical defense systems, promoting sustainable global security through shared innovation and resources.



LANDEURO 2025 will provide a crucial forum to discuss and align global defense strategies, emphasizing cooperation, innovation, and readiness to effectively respond to complex international threats. To register, visit the AUSA LANDEURO website here.