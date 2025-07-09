USAG Humphreys bids farewell to Col. Workman, welcomes Col. Steinbrecher

Courtesy Photo | Attendees of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Change of Command ceremony stand at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Attendees of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Change of Command ceremony stand at attention and salute during the playing of the national anthem at the Morning Calm Conference Center on Camp Humphreys July 11, 2025. Change of Command ceremonies are a time-honored military tradition that represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (DoD photo by Cpl. Jiwon Heo, KATUSA) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Col. Ryan K. Workman relinquished command of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to Col. Kristin E. Steinbrecher during a change of command ceremony, July 11, 2025. Workman served as garrison commander since July 2023.



Brenda Lee McCullough, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific and officiator of the ceremony, thanked Workman for “an amazing and successful command,” remarking that in Korea, “garrison commanders are the face and representative of the Army in the host-nation communities.”



McCullough recognized Workman for his leadership with the Legion of Merit presented on behalf of Lt. Gen. Omar Jones IV, IMCOM commanding general. She also presented his wife, Ji Hwa Workman, with the U.S. Army Public Service Commendation Medal.



During his farewell remarks, Workman praised the garrison’s military and civilian personnel for their resilience and commitment.



“I am continually amazed at your professionalism and dedication,” said Workman. “You don’t have enough people, you don’t have enough resources, but you continue to accomplish the mission every day.”



Under his leadership as garrison commander, USAG Humphreys achieved several key milestones.



In fiscal year 2025, USAG Humphreys integrated K-16 Airfield, CP Tango, and Madison Microwave Site into its command structure with no degradation of services.



The garrison opened two new unaccompanied enlisted housing complexes and three new family housing towers. It also programmed more than $48M in barracks maintenance projects in accordance with the Secretary of the Army’s guidance.



In June 2024, USAG Humphreys executed an installation full scale exercise to gauge installation readiness and, in March 2025, conducted an integrated force protection exercise for the first time that incorporated environmental hazards and contamination management actions.



For the Camp Humphreys and K-16 communities, USAG Humphreys piloted the My Army Post app in 2024 to improve public information channels and quality of life.



For families stationed at Camp Humphreys, the garrison expanded child care capacity by re-opening a school age center, and increased availability of activities for middle school and teenage children.



Workman, a native of Indiana, will remain in Korea as the inspector general for the Eighth Army.



Col. Steinbrecher, a New Jersey native, arrives from Fort Bliss, Texas, where she was director of the Army’s Air and Missile Defense Test Directorate. She previously served multiple tours on the peninsula.



“Kristin, welcome back to Korea,” said Workman. “I have no doubt that you will take the garrison to new heights, and I know that this team will support you as well as they’ve supported me.”



In her first address as commander, Steinbrecher expressed gratitude and commitment to the mission.



“As we look to the future, our mission remains clear – support readiness, sustain the force, and build a community of excellence,” she said. “Together we will face challenges with resolve, adapt with agility and celebrate the successes that come through unity and teamwork.”



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys is the “Army’s Home in Korea.” The garrison’s area of responsibility includes Camp Humphreys, Camp Yongin, K-16 Airfield and 11 other smaller sites within Area II and III of U.S. Forces Korea. Camp Humphreys – located along the western coast of the Republic of Korea within the seaport city of Pyeongtaek – is the hub of USFK and headquarters for the Eighth Army, the 2nd Infantry Division, and the U.S. Army’s most active airfield in the Pacific – Desiderio Army Airfield.