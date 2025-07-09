Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron One Holds Change of Command Ceremony

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 27, 2025) — Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron One (USVRON-1) held a change of command ceremony June 27 at Naval Base Ventura County, marking a significant transition in leadership.

Cmdr. Timothy Boston relieved Cmdr. Sophia Haberman as Commanding Officer of USVRON-1 during the ceremony, presided over by Capt. Garrett Miller, Commander, Surface Development Group One.

Cmdr. Haberman, a Honolulu native and Texas A&M University graduate, had led the squadron since March 2024. During her tenure, she oversaw integration of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) into multiple fleet exercises and played a pivotal role in advancing the Navy’s long-term unmanned maritime capabilities. Her next assignment will be as Commanding Officer of Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron Three in San Diego, California.

Cmdr. Boston, a Milwaukee native and Marquette University alumnus, previously served as Executive Officer of USVRON-1. Following the reading of orders, he addressed the crew for the first time as commanding officer.

“We are at a crucial moment for our Nation and Navy. Now, more than ever, the threat is real and we need to prepare our command to meet all challenges that lie ahead,” Boston said. “Over the next 18 months, I intend to push the limits and capabilities of our assets, training, and skills to deliver our unmanned capability to the Fleet.”

USVRON-1 is tasked with testing, evaluating, and integrating medium USVs into fleet operations and provides recommendations to Navy leadership on the development of unmanned systems. Established in 2022 and based in Port Hueneme, CA, the command currently operates USV prototypes, including Mariner, Ranger, Sea Hunter, and Seahawk.