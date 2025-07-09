NAVFAC Pacific Increases Capacity for Architect-Engineering Services Contract

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $41 million contract modification July 2 to Power Engineers, Incorporated of Meridian, Ohio to increase the capacity to $101 million for design and engineering services in support of various electrical engineering projects within the NAVFAC Pacific area of responsibility (AO).

The work to be performed includes design and engineering services for military construction documentation, engineering studies, cost estimating, request for proposal packages for both design-build and design-bid-build projects and post-construction award services.

Work will be performed at Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Pacific AO including, but not limited to, Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands (70%); Australia (10%); Hawaii (10%); and other areas (10%), with an expected completion date of January 2026.