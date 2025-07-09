Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Pacific Increases Capacity for Architect-Engineering Services Contract

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Story by Krista Cummins 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $41 million contract modification July 2 to Power Engineers, Incorporated of Meridian, Ohio to increase the capacity to $101 million for design and engineering services in support of various electrical engineering projects within the NAVFAC Pacific area of responsibility (AO).

    The work to be performed includes design and engineering services for military construction documentation, engineering studies, cost estimating, request for proposal packages for both design-build and design-bid-build projects and post-construction award services.

    Work will be performed at Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Pacific AO including, but not limited to, Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands (70%); Australia (10%); Hawaii (10%); and other areas (10%), with an expected completion date of January 2026.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 19:48
    Story ID: 542490
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Pacific Increases Capacity for Architect-Engineering Services Contract, by Krista Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Hawaii
    Navy
    Contract; Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download