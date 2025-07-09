NAVFAC Pacific Awards $8.5 Million Contract for Work in Singapore

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $8,560,164 indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract modification June 24 to Centerra Construction Partners, LLC of Herndon, Virginia for base operations support services at military and civilian installations in Singapore.

The work to be performed provides general management and administration services, air operations, operations support supply, housing, facilities support, utilities, base support vehicles and equipment, and environmental services at various locations within the Republic of Singapore.

Work will be performed in the Republic of Singapore with an expected completion date of June 2026.