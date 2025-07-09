Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Pacific Awards $8.5 Million Contract for Work in Singapore

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Story by Krista Cummins 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $8,560,164 indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract modification June 24 to Centerra Construction Partners, LLC of Herndon, Virginia for base operations support services at military and civilian installations in Singapore.

    The work to be performed provides general management and administration services, air operations, operations support supply, housing, facilities support, utilities, base support vehicles and equipment, and environmental services at various locations within the Republic of Singapore.

    Work will be performed in the Republic of Singapore with an expected completion date of June 2026.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 17:57
    Story ID: 542485
    Location: US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards $8.5 Million Contract for Work in Singapore, by Krista Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC; PACIFIC; NAVY; contract

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download