75th Anniversary Commemoration of the Battle of Cheonan

CHEONAN CITY, South Korea – More than 300 Korean citizens, government officials, and U.S. service members gathered on July 8, 2025, in Martin Park, near the site of the Battle of Cheonan to commemorate the loss of 109 U.S. Soldiers who died there at the start of the Korean War. “Today, we are gathered here to deeply mourn the noble deaths of Col. Robert R. Martin and 108 Soldiers who, 75 years ago, fought in the Korean War in a land far from their own to defend the liberal democracy of the Republic of Korea and tragically fell in the Battle of Cheonan,” said Jang Gyu-yong, Korea Freedom Federation Cheonan Branch president. On July 8, 1950, the North Korean People’s Army, armed with tanks and soldiers, killed the 34th Infantry Regiment Commander, U.S. Army Col. Robert R. Martin, along with 108 U.S. Soldiers, who were overwhelmed by the assault. “It is because of such noble sacrifices of the ROK-U.S. allied veterans that the Republic of Korea was able to overcome war and poverty and re-establish itself as a free and democratic nation enjoying peace and prosperity today,” said Kim Seok-pil, deputy mayor and acting mayor of Cheonan. “I express my deepest condolences and respect to Col. Martin and the 108 heroes who gave their lives for the freedom and peace of this land, as well as to all the American veterans and their bereaved families.” The Republic of Korea has made significant strides and achieved notable growth since the Korean War, thanks to the noble sacrifices of its veterans. Without such devotion, the Republic of Korea would not be here. “The blood they shed and the sacrifices they made have become a symbol of solidarity and friendship that transcends borders, languages and cultures, going beyond a devotion to one nation’s peace,” said Kim Haeng-geum, chairperson of the Cheonan City Council. “That noble spirit became the foundation upon which the Republic of Korea could grow based on freedom, democracy and human rights and it is deeply rooted in the daily lives we enjoy today.” The ceremony included a wreath-laying, a moment of silence, and remarks from both U.S. and Korean military leaders who emphasized the enduring strength of the ROK-U.S. Alliance. Veterans, some of whom had returned to the site for the first time in decades, stood alongside young service members, bridging generations of shared sacrifice. The event served not only as a solemn remembrance, but also as a reaffirmation of the commitment to peace, democracy and continued cooperation between the two nations. “We will never forget the sacrifices made here,” said U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander. “To honor their spirit, let us strive to create a future worthy of their sacrifice.”

