Joint Training Exercise Hosted by F.E. Warren Air Force Base

Tech. Sgt. Senaca Lucero, 153rd Security Forces Squadron flight chief, fires off the remaining rounds in her weapon after a mock deployment exercise at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 7, 2025. Security Forces airmen from F.E. Warren AFB and the 153rd Airlift Wing came together to go through a mock deployment exercise to test their knowledge and skills for real world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nicholas Rowe)

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. - This summer Airmen from the 90th Security Forces Squadron and the 153rd Security Forces Squadron came together for a mock deployment exercise at the Explosive Ordinance Range at F.E. Warren AFB to strengthen and grow relations between the two security forces units.



The exercise was planned and executed by Staff Sgt. Daniel Campbell and Staff Sgt. Manuel Smith of the 153 SFS, with support from the 90 SFS to build combat ready airmen.



Military Working Dog handlers from the 90 SFS supported the 153 SFS by applying their specialized skills during the opening phase of the exercise, deploying their dogs to search for simulated explosives while navigating open terrain.



While the primary role of the MWD teams was explosive detection, the handlers also served as integral members of the fire team - engaging enemy forces, executing tactical movements, and conducting sector sweeps alongside their units.



“There definitely were some challenges, said Senior Airman Stephen Singaglio. “Some of them being getting the dogs conditioned to the M240 and M249 machine gun rounds.”



At the start of the exercise, squadron leaders led their defenders on a foot patrol to seize control of an airfield held by opposing forces. During the foot patrol, defenders conducted bounding maneuvers under heavy fire, with one fire team laying down suppressive fire while the other advanced toward the objective.



After securing the objective, the defenders were tasked to transform it into a makeshift airstrip to serve as a temporary operational base - and to hold the position against incoming enemy attacks.



“What we've learned is we need to do more of this, but not just powerpoints or not just sitting there with a book and reading about it,” said Smith. “We need to just go out there and do reps upon reps upon reps to where you hear contact left, and everybody already knows what position to go to and they know how to properly engage that because no situation is robotic.”



Exercises like this not only sharpen critical tactical skills, but also build trust, interoperability, and mutual respect between units.



As both the 90 and 153 SFS continue to train side by side, their commitment to readiness and joint mission success remains clear – proving the most effective training happens not in the classroom, but in the field.