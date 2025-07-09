Fort Stewart Faces of Garrison: Glenn Gordon

Courtesy Photo | Glenn Gordon, Fort Stewart Forestry Branch engineering equipment operator, is this...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Glenn Gordon, Fort Stewart Forestry Branch engineering equipment operator, is this week’s Faces of Garrison. He has been a contractor with the program since 2009 and a Department of the Army Civilian since 2018. (Courtesy Photo U.S. Army) see less | View Image Page

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Forestry Branch manages approximately 240,000 acres of upland and flatwood pine forest, forested wetlands and openings through its forest management program.



Glenn Gordon, an engineering equipment operator, has been a contractor with the program since 2009 and a Department of the Army Civilian since 2018. He credits becoming a lead operator as one of his big achievements and is this week’s Faces of Garrison.



Gordon attributes his success to “my parents and previous mentors who worked here before me.”



“Glenn always has an easy going and positive attitude,” said Nick Seanor, Forestry Branch fire management supervisor on this week’s Faces of Garrison. “Basically, by luck of the draw, he responded to a lot of the larger wildfires that occurred in the training areas this year. He always does an outstanding job with fire suppression, and that easy going attitude really helps if the fires become a little more complex than usual.”



Gordon enjoys the trust instilled from leadership to complete missions at hand.



“I find it fulfilling being trusted to accomplish tasks independently with little supervision,” he said.



He looks forward to retiring from civil service and leaving behind a successful career.



When not helping lead his team, Gordon can be found spending time with his family, fishing on the river and hunting.



His advice to others with careers in the Army is simple: “Get on the TSP early and keep a positive attitude!”