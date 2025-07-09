28th LRS Fuels Flight Best in the Air Force

Photo By Airman Addison Bolt | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 28th Logistics Squadron fuels flight pose for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Airman Addison Bolt | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 28th Logistics Squadron fuels flight pose for a photo at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., June 9, 2025. This team has received the title of Best Fuels Flight in the Air Force for the 2024 year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt) see less | View Image Page

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. -- The 28th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight at Ellsworth Air Force Base has earned the title of Best Fuels Flight in the Air Force for 2024, their first recognition of this award in over 50 years.



“This achievement exemplifies the dedication to excellence that has become synonymous with Raider Country," states Master Sgt. Jeffery Carley, noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels knowledge operations.



Competing for this title, the unit stood out against 209 flights, finishing first among the top three after showcasing 12 awards from various operations. The review process emphasized fuel management knowledge through expert interviews.



"The competition was intense," recalls Carley. The team had one week to prepare for a comprehensive board interview with 10 panel members asking 20 questions, where every member of the flight, from senior to junior, had to demonstrate their expertise without references. The answers in that moment determined whether they were just a nominee or a winner.



The flight's success stems from what they call a "powerful fusion of education and real-world expertise,” explained Staff Sgt. Aaron DeBolt, 28th LRS noncommissioned officer in charge of fuels support. Their accomplishments include record-breaking deployed operations and 12 wing, group, and squadron-level awards. "We've created an environment where innovative thinking and adaptability aren't just buzzwords," explains Staff Sgt. Quinn Gilbert, 28th LRS fuels controller expediter.



"Our members chair Professional Development programs throughout the community, combining advanced education with hands-on experience has set new benchmarks for excellence," stated Staff Sgt. Tyler Dicus, 28th LRS fuels controller expediter.



Under the leadership of Senior Master Sgt. Wesley Best, 28th Logistics Squadron fuels superintendent, the flight has demonstrated resilience. They maintained operations through challenges, including an aircraft crash, while deploying POL trucks across five countries and enhancing operations in seven allied nations.



"Perseverance and community engagement are crucial for bases like ours," emphasizes DeBolt. This sentiment is echoed by Airman 1st Class Jermorias Campbell, 28th LRS fuels equipment maintenance and distro operator technician, who adds, "the hands-on work and camaraderie we've built isn't just rewarding, it's transformative. There isn’t a better team on this Earth!"



The POL team's achievement demonstrates that when innovation meets teamwork, the impact extends far beyond fuel logistics, establishing new standards for mission success across the Air Force.



"We hope to inspire every military unit that might think they're limited by their scope or location," says Senior Airman Nicholas Copeland, 28th LRS fuels facility technician. "Our story shows that with the right mindset, you can create impact far beyond your immediate environment. Excellence isn't about having perfect conditions, it's about how you respond to challenges and change."