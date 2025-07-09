DLA Energy’s Acquisition Workforce Symposium: Developing the Workforce of Tomorrow

Courtesy Photo | Pathways interns joined forces with Defense Logistics Agency Energy employees to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pathways interns joined forces with Defense Logistics Agency Energy employees to celebrate and acknowledge the successful completion of the Defense Logistic Energy Acquisition Workforce Symposium during the closing ceremony, marking an important milestone in their professional development and collaborative efforts. Photo by Jaquan Turnbow. see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy’s biennial Acquisition Workforce Symposium (AWS) took place June 10-12, marking its third event since it began back in 2019.



Over three days, attendees engaged in a series of informational sessions led by senior leaders and industry experts, where event attendees participated in a professional development fair, and enjoyed ample networking opportunities. The symposium also included wellness activities such as early morning yoga and social gatherings to foster camaraderie among participants.



The AWS was organized by the Acquisition Workforce Development Office in the Procurement Process Support Directorate (PPSD). The PPSD team was committed to involving interns from the Pathways Internship Program and the Pathways to Career Excellence (PaCE) initiative in the extensive event planning and execution.



“I think it’s important for our Pathways Interns and our PaCErs to be involved in planning these events because it allows them to network, gain exposure, connect with professional and senior leaders,” said Career Management Specialist Melissa Pritchett who manages the intern program.



One standout intern, Mya Spicer, has been part of the PPSD as a Pathways Intern for a year. She served as co-chair for the awards segment of the symposium and actively participated in event planning.



“My biggest takeaway from planning the AWS was the importance of cross-functional collaboration and good communication,” said Spicer. “Coordinating multiple moving parts from speakers, logistics to participant engagement, and more showed me how vital teamwork, adaptability, and attention to detail are in executing a successful event,” Spicer shared.



A particularly impactful session for her was “Collaboration: Building Mission Readiness,” led by Senior Consultant of Franklin Covey Shawn Moon. Drawing on principles from Franklin Covey’s renowned book, the “7 Habits of Highly Effective People”, Moon emphasized leadership roles and motivating change within teams, highlighting the critical role of effective collaboration.



Lekarriah Davis, DLA Energy Pathways intern with the PPSD contributed to the marketing and production teams of the AWS where she was tasked with designing digital marketing materials.



“Working with others taught me group synergy, interpersonal communication, and coordination,” said Davis. “Given time restrictions, planning for the event prompted proactive work and a focus on collaborative initiatives.”



Pritchett said that she is passionate about giving the interns the opportunity to tell their own story of career success, which is why PPSD is spearheading several initiatives that will focus on career advancement and development.



“In January of 2025 we launched the Blue Ocean Leadership Program with our Franklin Covey Partners, and several Pathways Interns and PaCErs were selected to attend the program,” shared Pritchett. “We have innovative and exciting summer projects that our interns are working while back in the office full time, and we have several Pathways Interns who have completed rotational assignments across DLA Energy to gain exposure.”