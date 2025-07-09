Lewis takes command of Letterkenny Army Depot

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 250710-A-BS696-1088 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Caleb Lewis, incoming commander,...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 250710-A-BS696-1088 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Caleb Lewis, incoming commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, left, receives the flag from Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, center, during a change of command ceremony held at the installation’s recreation area, assuming command of LEAD, July 10. Lewis succeeded Col. Donald Santillo, right, as commander during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Col. Caleb Lewis took command of Letterkenny Army Depot from Col. Donald Santillo during an official change of command ceremony on July 10, conducted at the LEAD recreation area.

Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command commanding general, hosted the transfer of command, which included the time-honored tradition of the passing of the colors.

As the new commander, Lewis will oversee LEAD as the premier professional organization in Air, Missile and Space systems, dedicated to emerging technologies and best business practices that transform the ability of the Army, Allies and business partners to provide military superiority.

“Like any new employee, I look to bring fresh perspectives and ideas based on experiences gained in past assignments at a NATO headquarters, commanding an Ordnance Training Battalion, and most recently, while serving at the Pentagon as the Army Materiel Command’s liaison,” said Lewis. “I’m heavily invested in team building and have had great opportunity to see this achieved from the tactical to strategic echelons throughout my time in the Army.”

Lewis is a native of Canandaigua, New York, and commissioned from Colorado State University in 2002. He has served in command and staff positions in the United States, Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Netherlands.

“I grew up in a large household four hours north of here in an area very much like Chambersburg and Franklin County,” said Lewis. “My family and I are very grateful to find ourselves back in the great state of Pennsylvania and, more importantly, to call ourselves the newest members of Team Letterkenny.

“I look forward to working with, and learning from, this organization’s diverse group of artisans and professionals. From my family to each of yours, I thank you for what you do each day in creating and repairing the materiel necessary to equip and sustain our warfighters and in doing so, safeguarding democracy at home and abroad.”

Lewis will direct more than 1,500 personnel who repair and modernize Air and Missile Defense and precision fires systems to enable multi-domain operations for U.S. and Allied Forces.

“Our Organic Industrial Base, as an enterprise, is undergoing now the largest modernization effort since the late 1940s,” said Lewis. “There is significant real-time opportunity not just for this depot, but for our 18 tenant units, to reimagine and create efficiencies regarding how we procure, manufacture, repair, and sustain. From people, to facilities, to weapons systems, Letterkenny will continue to rapidly and responsibly modernize in support of our Army’s Transformation in Contact initiatives. It’s an exciting time to work within the OIB.”

Lewis stated he is in a “learning mode” when it comes to gaining an understanding of the scope and scale of Team Letterkenny’s (LEAD and Letterkenny Munitions Center) strategic missions and responsibilities in support of our Army, Joint Force, and our Partners and Allies.

“I fully intend to continue the focused initiatives that Col. Don Santillo has championed over the last 24 months,” said Lewis.

Santillo transitions to the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks as the new deputy commandant.