Safety is a Team Effort: MCAHC Embraces a Culture of Vigilance During Safety Stand Down

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — McDonald Army Health Center (MCAHC) recently took an intentional pause from routine operations to focus on something that underpins every patient encounter and staff interaction: safety. As part of its commitment to operational excellence and patient-centered care, MCAHC conducted a Safety Stand Down, reinforcing that safety is not a once-a-year discussion, but a daily mindset, essential to fulfilling the health center’s mission.

“A strong safety culture empowers our team to identify risks, prevent harm, and speak up without fear,” said Mr. Eric Scott, MCAHC Safety Manager. “At McDonald, safety is woven into every aspect of how we care for our people—military, civilian, and family alike.”

Prioritizing Patient and Workplace Safety The stand down offered staff across all departments—from primary care to logistics—a chance to engage in open dialogue about real-world safety scenarios, process improvements, and patient care enhancements.

Led by MCAHC’s Quality and Patient Safety teams, the event included hands-on activities, safety data review, and briefings that emphasized the link between safe work environments and positive patient outcomes. “Patient safety doesn’t begin at the bedside—it begins with leadership, accountability, and clear communication across all levels,” said Ms. Carla Hawkins, MCAHC Patient Safety Officer. “That includes how medications are managed, how providers hand off patients, how staff communicate with each other, and even how we walk the halls.”

Safety Is Readiness In a military medical environment, safety is more than a regulatory requirement—it’s a readiness imperative. Every task, whether clinical or administrative, contributes to the center’s ability to respond effectively, whether in garrison or during a contingency.

“Safety and readiness are deeply connected,” said Scott. “When our people feel safe to report concerns and trust that leadership will act, it enhances performance and builds cohesion.”

MCAHC has adopted a “Just Culture” approach—prioritizing transparency, learning, and continuous improvement over blame. Staff are encouraged to report near misses, unsafe conditions, or procedural breakdowns, knowing their voices drive change.

A Culture Where Questions Are Welcome Throughout the Safety Stand Down, one theme remained constant: Every team member plays a part in safety. Digital signage and leadership messages throughout the facility posed three key questions to spark reflection: • “Do I feel safe to speak up?” • “What risks do I see in my workspace?” • “What am I doing today to protect my patients and coworkers?” These questions weren’t rhetorical—they set the tone for open discussion and long-term cultural reinforcement.

What’s Next? Feedback collected during the Safety Stand Down will guide future training, communication strategies, and leadership engagement. Department leaders will continue emphasizing safety awareness in daily huddles and staff meetings.

“Events like this don’t end when the day is over,” Mr. Scott emphasized. “They reinforce our promise—to our patients, our teammates, and our Army—that we’re committed to doing the right thing, the safe way, every time.”