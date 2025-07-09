Joint CBRNE Ball honors highly specialized troops who enable victory around world

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th Chemical,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, hosted the Joint CBRNE Ball at the U.S. Army Museum on Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 27. Lt. Gen. Andrew J. Gebara, the U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, was the guest speaker at the widely attended event. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Molly A. Treece. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVIOR, Va. – The Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Ball brought together nearly 200 service members, civilians and family members to honor the troops who enable victory by confronting and defeating CBRNE hazards around the world.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, hosted the Joint CBRNE Ball at the U.S. Army Museum on Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 27.



Bochat recognized that three branches of the U.S. Armed Services are celebrating their 250th birthdays this year, including the U.S. Army on June 15, the U.S. Navy on Oct. 13 and the U.S. Marine Corps on Nov. 10.



“It’s a time to reflect on our shared legacy of service, innovation and resilience, and to celebrate the warriors – past and present – who have stood watch for our nation,” said Bochat. “It’s also worth reflecting on the decades of CBRNE capabilities and leadership with our joint services.”



Bochat thanked everyone who helped to bring the event together, including the 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Chemical Biological Center and Department of the Army Force Development Branch (G8).



“We’re also fortunate to operate here in the National Capital region, home to one of the most robust and integrated CBRNE enterprises in the world,” said Bochat. “From policymakers and senior leaders to operators, scientists, engineers and strategic partners – this community drives the mission forward, every single day.”



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to the majority of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Global Field Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the CBRNE hazards that imperil lives and impede missions.



The Joint CBRNE Ball coincided with the 107th anniversary month of the U.S. Army Chemical Corps. The U.S. Army Chemical Corps was established during World War I when chemical weapons were first used in Europe during trench warfare.



Since chemical weapons were banned by the international community, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, who are also called Dragon Soldiers, have focused on safeguarding and enabling maneuver forces to operate in a CBRN-contested environment.



The U.S. Army begin training the first enlisted Bomb Disposal Soldiers, the predecessors to today’s EOD technicians, on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in April 1942.



After defeating hundreds of thousands of Improvised Explosive Devices in Iraq and Afghanistan, joint service CBRNE forces have shifted their focus to support large-scale combat operations against near-pear adversaries in support of the National Defense Strategy.



Lt. Gen. Andrew J. Gebara, the U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, was the guest speaker at the event.



Gebara is responsible to the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff of the Air Force for the strategic deterrence mission, including nuclear guidance, oversight, and advocacy, as well as providing focus on the countering Weapons of Mass Destruction mission.



“We’re at a pivotal moment in history, and while the challenges are evolving, so are we. We aren't simply reacting to threats; we are proactively shaping the future of CBRNE defense. We are innovating and adapting in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago,” said Gebara.



A U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Gebara is a combat pilot with more than 3,800 flight hours, including 46 combat sorties in the A-10 and B-2. Gebara has commanded at the squadron, wing and numbered Air Force level and he has led more than 21,000 Airmen on six installations as the commander, Eighth Air Force, and commander, Joint-Global Strike Operations Center.



“Revisionist powers are actively seeking to undermine the international order, and they're doing so with a growing arsenal of CBRNE capabilities. Our enemies remain steadfast in their relentless pursuit of more numerous, more varied, and more sophisticated weapons,” said Gebara. “But we are not standing still. We are actively working to counter these threats, developing new strategies and technologies to stay ahead of the curve.”



Gebara thanked everyone at the event for their efforts to safeguard the nation and its allies from the world’s most dangerous hazards.



“You are the experts, the innovators, and the guarantors of our nation's security,” said Gebara. “You may not get glory or the headlines, but let's face it, if we do our jobs right, nobody but our enemies even know we're here. And that's the best kind of success.”