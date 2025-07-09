DoDEA Launches Seal of Biliteracy to Prepare Students for a Global World

Courtesy Photo | The official Seal of Biliteracy logo from the Department of Defense Education Activity...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The official Seal of Biliteracy logo from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), symbolizing the recognition of bilingual proficiency and global readiness for students starting in the 2025-26 school year. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

Knowing multiple languages opens doors in a world where business, travel, and friendships cross borders with ease. Starting in the 2025-26 school year, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) will award the Seal of Biliteracy to high school graduates who excel in English and at least one other language, including Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish, Turkish and American Sign Language. This distinguished honor celebrates bilingualism and equips military-connected students for success in college and careers in a rapidly shrinking world.



The Seal of Biliteracy is earned by mastering English—through tests like an AP English exam or a comprehensive English Language Arts assessment—and another language offered at DoDEA schools. Some students may need extra coursework to qualify, but the award is open to everyone, including those with Individualized Education Plans or Multilingual Learner Plans, with testing accommodations provided. DoDEA will guide middle and high school students on how to plan their studies to achieve this prestigious recognition by graduation.



Speaking multiple languages sharpens the mind, improving skills like problem-solving and multitasking. Studies show bilingual students often surpass their peers in math and reading, sometimes by a full grade level by middle school. The Seal of Biliteracy adds to these advantages, as many U.S. colleges recognize it for admissions and may offer credits for language requirements, giving students a head start. For DoDEA students, who often move due to military assignments, this credential ensures their accomplishments are respected nationwide.



Dr. Uma Patel, DoDEA Americas World Language Instructional Systems Specialist, highlights the value of language skills: “When our students learn another language, they can connect with people from different cultures, opening up a global network and boosting their ability to compete in today’s markets.”



According to industry compensation data from Salary.com, language skills remain highly sought after in the workplace, with employers often valuing fluency in multiple languages, potentially leading to a 5% to 20% salary increase for bilingual workers in fields like healthcare, sales, law, finance, technology, and government. For DoDEA students, proficiency in key languages aligns with the U.S. Department of Defense’s national security objectives, creating opportunities in intelligence, diplomacy, or military service. Patel notes, “The fastest-growing economies aren’t English-speaking. To thrive in business, diplomacy, or other fields, DoDEA is tapping into our global communities to promote a culture that values language learning.”



Beyond academics and careers, knowing another language builds cultural bridges. The seal honors the range of DoDEA’s military communities, encouraging students to engage with people worldwide. “Learning additional languages sets our students up for success,” Patel says. “It equips them to thrive in a multicultural, interconnected world, making them future-ready.”



Adopted across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the Seal of Biliteracy highlights the importance of language skills. For DoDEA students, this award celebrates their unique journeys and prepares them for boundless opportunities. As the program begins, students are encouraged to embrace language learning and earn the Seal of Biliteracy—a mark of excellence that unlocks a world of possibilities.



DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world.



Attribution Note: Mario Nuñez, Headquarters Host Nation and World Language instructional systems specialist (ISS).