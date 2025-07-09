TUSWC Integrates Marine Corps into Undersea Operations During Atlantic Alliance 2025

Photo By Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Victor Estes, from Alabama, an MV-22B Osprey crew chief with...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Victor Estes, from Alabama, an MV-22B Osprey crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162, drops sonobuoys out of an MV-22B Osprey during a flight near Surface Combat Systems Center Wallops Island, Virginia, July 2, 2025. Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25) is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK — Building on experimentation during Fleet Battle Problem 2024, U.S. Marine Corps units are again stepping into the anti-submarine warfare (ASW) fight as part of an operational fleet exercise, supporting the Theater Undersea Warfare Commander (TUSWC), Commander, Submarine Group TWO (COMSUBGRU2).

The blue-green integration is unfolding during Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25), the Navy’s premier naval integration exercise on the East Coast. For COMSUBGRU2, this marks a deliberate effort to establish doctrine, refine tactics and procedures, and align Marine Corps capabilities with theater ASW operations in a contested environment.

“We’re past the question of whether the Marine Corps can contribute to ASW,” said Navy Capt. Bill Howey, director of maritime operations for COMSUBGRU2. “Now we’re refining how they contribute and then integrating that into the fleet playbook.”

At the tactical level, Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 are delivering A-size sonobuoys to support undersea capabilities and build lethality across the Atlantic. The initiative builds on the Osprey’s speed, range and lift capacity to complement traditional ASW aircraft, including the P-8A Poseidon and MH-60R Seahawk.

“The Osprey’s unique capabilities as a tiltrotor aircraft allow it to excel within the framework of distributed aviation operations and expeditionary advanced base operations,” said Maj. Sean T. Penczak, executive officer, VMM-162. “Its ability to cover long ranges with a payload comparable to the P-8, while maximizing time on station for time-critical tasking, has made it highly effective in the anti-submarine warfare arena — demonstrating its versatility and value as emerging threats continue to evolve.”

Marine forces are working toward an expanded role in the ASW fight by developing capabilities in expeditionary command and control, distributed sensing, and sensor employment. This emerging role would enhance the reach and resiliency of the TUSWC architecture, which is built around destroyers, fast-attack submarines, maritime patrol and rotary-wing aircraft, and supported by allied contributions.

“A few years ago, the idea of Marines flying ASW missions might have raised eyebrows,” said Col. James C. Derrick, commanding officer, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 26. “Now we’re doing it as part of the plan, using the Osprey’s unique capabilities to help enable naval maneuver.”

The Office of Naval Research (ONR) is also contributing to the exercise, supporting automated sonar processing and sensor command and control tools. These technologies allow Marine Corps systems and platforms to contribute to real-time undersea warfare and extend the reach of the expeditionary advanced base operations (EABO) concept below the surface.

AA25 runs June 28 to July 11 and spans areas ashore and at sea from North Carolina to Maine. The exercise strengthens interoperability across the Navy-Marine Corps team and allied forces, while improving readiness in amphibious operations, EABO and littoral operations in a contested environment.

“The Navy-Marine Corps team is no longer splitting the fight above and below the surface,” said Capt. Howey. “The undersea domain is a naval problem, and it’s being met with a naval solution.”