Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Administration (N04C)

The Administrative Office (N04C) serves under Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) and plays an important role in providing administrative and military personnel/pay support services as well as personnel, physical, and industrial security management for Navy Region Hawaii and Staff Personnel. This includes reviewing and processing internal and external Navy correspondence, directives, and personnel documents; managing the personnel and physical security program; and ensuring classified information is safeguarded.

The Administrative Office is one of more than 30 N-Codes at CNRH.

N-Codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N-Code functions as a department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N-Codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N-Code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.

The Administrative Office is comprised of seven civilian and military staff members. Key titles and roles include the Assistant Admin Officer, Records Manager, Administrative Assistants, Activity Security Manager and Assistant Security Managers. The department services the command with correspondence, directives, record keeping, mail distribution, all hands and award ceremonies. It also tracks all in/out processing of military personnel for the command, manages pay and personnel transactions for military personnel, and reviews and approves travel, GTCC purchases, and contracting for Admin, the Front Office, and other N-Codes. The security managers evaluate the effectiveness of security practices and control measures, and ensure classified information, material and documents are safeguarded. They process over 2,000 documents annually.

The N04C provides essential services to the command and community, acting as a first point of contact for information and directing individuals to the appropriate resources. The office ensures the smooth operation of administrative functions, personnel support, and security protocols, enabling the command to focus on its mission.

"N04C personnel embrace every customer with respect and dedication, understanding that a smooth administrative process is crucial to mission success. We strive to be the standard for excellence in support for our command, ensuring our personnel can focus on their core responsibilities without administrative burdens," said Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Honeycutt, CNRH Administrative Officer.

The N04C office is located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), in Building 150 (Admin Office) and Building 3456 (Security Managers).