Offutt welcomes new 55th Wing commander

Photo By Charles Haymond | Lt. Gen. Thomas K. Hensley, 16th Air Force commander, passes the 55th Wing guidon to Col. Aaron T. Gray, incoming 55th Wing commander, during the 55th Wing Change of Command Ceremony, June 17, 2025, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Gray helped lead the 55th Wing as deputy commander and now leads this warfighting unit, the Fightin' Fifty-Fifth, that executes all five of the Air Force's core missions and is comprised of more than 7,800 personnel organized into six groups operating at six different geographic locations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles J. Haymond)

Offutt welcomed the newest commander of the 55th Wing during a change of command ceremony held in the Bennie L. Davis Maintenance Facility, June 17, 2025.



Col. Aaron Gray assumed command from Col Mark “Chili” Howard in a ceremony officiated by Lt. Gen. Thomas Hensley, commander of the 16th Air Force, Air Forces Cyber, and Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Air Force).



“I want you to know these Warhawks understand the assignment – make both of these crown jewel fleets produce both lethal and life-saving electromagnetic warfare and electromagnetic support effects,” Gray said to an audience of approximately 500 Airmen, civilians, and attending family members. “Find bad guys and tell the good guys where they are so we can put ordinance on them fast. And jam the heck out of our adversaries to protect blue forces. We can do it, and we will be ready.”



Gray, former deputy commander of the 55th Wing, brings a lot of experience as the new Warhawk 01. As an RC-135V/W Rivet Joint, EC-130H Compass Call, T-44 and T-37 pilot he’s clocked in more than 3,200 flying hours, including 1,600 combat hours. As the new commander, Gray will be responsible for supporting more than 50 associate units, including U.S. Strategic Command, the 557th Weather Wing, the 95th Wing, and more than 45,000 service members, civilians, family members and retirees.



“Men and women of the mighty Warhawks, in the last year you have been safely and professionally meeting the never-ending combatant command requirements, including NORTHCOM and SOUTHCOM and demonstrated that we huge game during large force exercises,” Gray said. “You have been securing the base, keeping the airfield open, keeping our facilities and networks running, fixing the planes and keeping them at historically high mission capable rates, and out thinking the enemy. I am grateful for you, and I promise you that I will give you my all.”



Hensley spoke highly of Gray and his ability to lead the 55th Wing into a new era of executing worldwide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electromagnetic spectrum operations, and nuclear command, control and communications support.



“Officiating the 55th Wing change of command is an honor,” Hensley said. “Col. Mark Howard has led the Warhawks through a period of extraordinary operational tempo, ensuring the wing remained a cornerstone of our Air Force’s ISR and electromagnetic warfare capabilities. As Col. Aaron Gray takes the guidon, I have every confidence he will continue to build on that legacy, driving mission excellence and advancing the wing’s critical role in securing our nation and supporting our allies.”



Hensley awarded Howard the Legion of Merit during the ceremony. Howard led the wing during ongoing flood recovery efforts, the addition of new squadron campuses on base, the implementation of the honorary commander program, the acquisition of the final WC-135R Constant Phoenix aircraft, and a highly effective rating for Offutt’s combat readiness inspection – the largest exercise in Offutt’s history, among others.



Howard will depart the wing for his new role at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.



“Serving as the commander of the 55th Wing has been the greatest honor of my career,” Howard said. “Through every challenge, the strength of this team—our Airmen and civilians—never wavered. The men and women of the Fightin’ Fifty-Fifth are the backbone of our nation’s security and a critical force for stability across the globe. Their unwavering commitment, innovation, and grit have made Offutt stronger and our mission more lethal. Leading this wing has been a privilege I will carry with pride. Col. Gray inherits a wing built on excellence, and I know he will take it to even greater heights. TALONS OUT.”



Formations of Airmen comprising the various squadrons rendered their final salute to Howard and their first salute to Gray as commander. Following Gray’s first salute, his name was unveiled on the RC-135 Rivet Joint.



“Can you see the future? It belongs to those willing to change. There’s a lot more to do, but when has that ever stopped us,” Gray said. “I am honored to be your leader, and to support and defend the Constitution of the United States with each of you. The next two years are going to be transformative.”



Gray’s major awards and decoration include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, a Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, an Air Medal with seven oak leaf clusters, and the Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster.