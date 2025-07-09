440th Army Band Goes International for Independence

RALEIGH, N.C. – During June and July, the North Carolina Army National Guard (NCNG) 440th Army Band spent their annual training traveling the world, celebrating U.S. Independence, and connecting with local communities.

Under the National Guard’s State Partnership Program (SPP), the 440th spent time in Africa visiting the Republics of Zambia and Botswana. Working directly with the Zambia Defense Force (ZDF) Band and the Botswana Defense Force (BDF) Band, they hosted concerts and celebrated U.S. Independence Day.

“My day job is a teacher, I am a music teacher, so I was teaching them (Botswana and Zambia Defense Force Bands) American jazz,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Tyson Sterne, commander of the 440th Army Band. “I was doing my second job, so it's great. It was fun.”

When not performing for U.S. Ambassadors, the Soldiers visited Kasisi Children’s Home, an orphanage and a home for disabled children in Lusaka, Zambia. There, they performed for the children and taught them how to play their instruments.

“It is like a bucket list thing as a musician, you know? It was life-changing and surreal,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sterne, on his experience playing for the children.

Even at the end of their long journey, the band was able to make it back to the U.S. just in time for Independence Day celebrations here at home. In the first week of July, the 440th performed at the North Carolina 4th of July Festival in Southport, N.C. On their last day, they marched in the parade.

Despite the quick turnaround, the band put in every effort to dutifully represent the NCNG. And the celebration was a success, with thousands in attendance to watch the band roll by playing the Army Song.

“I’m tired…but we’re out here, and we’re going to do a good job,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sterne.

Throughout their adventures, the 440th Army Band was able to build relationships and make memories that will last a lifetime, further strengthening NCNG’s relationship to the Republics of Zambia and Botswana, and the North Carolina community.

“Telling the Army story through music has allowed us to strengthen connections with our partner nations while enabling the NCNG commanders to shape the environment to accomplish the mission,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kendell Hills, Operations Non-Commissioned Officer for the 440th Army Band. (U.S. Army story by 2nd Lt. Catherine McGuire)