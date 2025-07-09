Moving Overseas? TRICARE Has You Covered

Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | U.S. Army Capt. Samuel Mancuso with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | U.S. Army Capt. Samuel Mancuso with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission stands with a loved one during his promotion ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 6, 2025. Following his ceremony, Mancuso expressed his appreciation for those who have helped him achieve this milestone in his U.S. Army career. "I am truly honored to have received this promotion and deeply grateful to have had the support of friends and family on this special occassion. It was a meaningful day to reflect on my personal growth during this deployment [to Germany], and I am thankful for the mentors who have guided me and supported me along the way." (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski) see less | View Image Page

If you live outside the U.S., you can get high quality health care through several TRICARE overseas health plans. These plans serve active duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, military retirees, and family members living overseas.



“Getting care while living overseas doesn’t have to be difficult,” said Michelle Donnelly, health system specialist, TRICARE Area Office – Latin America and Canada, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “It’s important to know which health plan options you’re eligible for, so you can ensure a smooth process for getting care.”



Here’s what you should know about getting and using TRICARE health plans overseas.



Plan options



TRICARE Prime plans for active duty families

There are two TRICARE Prime health plans for ADSMs and their command-sponsored family members overseas:

• TRICARE Prime Overseas

• TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas (only in overseas areas remote from a military hospital or clinic)



These plans work like health maintenance organizations in the U.S. You receive most of your health care from your primary care manager. For those enrolled in TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas, the overseas contractor, International SOS, serves as your PCM. Key features include:

• No enrollment fees

• No out-of-pocket costs when you visit your PCM

• Possible additional costs if you see providers outside the TRICARE network



But there are different requirements for ADSMs and active duty family members:

• ADSMs stationed overseas must use TRICARE Prime Overseas or TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas, as described in the TRICARE Overseas Program Handbook.

• Eligible command-sponsored ADFMs can enroll in TRICARE Prime Overseas, TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas (based on your location), or TRICARE Select Overseas.



Families can split their coverage when some family members live in the U.S. and others live overseas. This allows each family member to have the most appropriate plan for their needs and location.



TRICARE Select plans

TRICARE Select Overseas is available to:

• ADFMs

• Retired service members and their family members

• National Guard and Reserve members and their family members

• Survivors of deceased service members

• Medal of Honor recipients and their family members

• Some former spouses who qualify for benefits



TRICARE Select plans typically allow you to visit health care providers of your choice. However, you should know that:

• You need to pay for care at the time you receive it.

• You must file claims for reimbursement.

• Some countries have rules that might limit provider choice.



You don’t need referrals for most medical care with a TRICARE Select plan. However, some treatments and procedures need approval before you receive care. You might also have the option to get care at a military hospital or clinic if space is available.



Other TRICARE plan options

You or your family members may qualify for other TRICARE plans overseas. These other health coverage options include:

• TRICARE For Life: For beneficiaries who have Medicare Part A and Part B

• TRICARE Young Adult: For qualified adult children who have aged out of TRICARE

• TRICARE Reserve Select: For Selected Reserve members and their family members

• TRICARE Retired Reserve: For Retired Reserve members and their family members



National Guard and Reserve members can enroll in these plans at any time during the year. If you’re activated for more than 30 days, you automatically receive active duty health benefits.



How care overseas differs from care in the U.S.

Getting medical care overseas differs in several important ways from care in the U.S.:

• You have three years to file claims for care received overseas, compared to one year in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories. Check out the TRICARE Newsroom to learn more about overseas claims and how TRICARE has improved overseas claims processing. Filing claims online through the TRICARE Overseas Program Beneficiary Secure Claims Portal gives you the fastest service.

• Providers can charge more than the rates TRICARE has established as allowable. You’re must pay any costs above the TRICARE allowable charge.

• Some services may need pre-authorization before you receive them.



If you live overseas, you may have access to some additional tools to help you get care. These include:

• Beneficiary Support Center: The Beneficiary Support Center is available 24/7. They’ll connect you with telephonic language assistance, answer questions about enrollment, claims, and more. Call the TRICARE Overseas Program Regional Call Center to contact the BSC.

• MyCare OverseasTM Beneficiary App: The MyCare OverseasTM app helps you access information about your health plan. You can explore your options for overseas providers, appointments, referrals, claims, and more. You can download the mobile app for free. Visit the International SOS website to learn more.

• Near Patient Program: If you have TRICARE Prime Overseas or TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas, the NPP can help facilitate your health care in ten overseas locations. The program uses teams of in-country medical professionals who speak the local language to help you navigate your local health care system. If you aren’t in an NPP location, the TOP Regional Call Center can provide support. Visit the International SOS website to learn more.



Preparing to move overseas

If you receive orders overseas:

• Complete a thorough health screening before your departure.

• Update your personal address in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System after you’ve arrived at your overseas address.

• Get recommended vaccinations.

• Bring enough medication to last throughout your move and initial weeks.

• Take care of routine health needs before moving overseas.



When you complete your permanent change of station overseas, you have 90 days to change your TRICARE health plan, as this counts as a TRICARE Qualifying Life Event. Update your personal address in DEERS after you’ve arrived at your overseas address.



Note: You need to see a certified or preferred provider if you live or travel in the Philippines. Use the Philippine Provider Search Tool to locate a provider near you.



How to change your enrollment

You can enroll in a TRICARE plan through these methods:

• Going online to the milConnect website

• Visiting a TRICARE Service Center in person

• Calling International SOS, the TRICARE Overseas contractor

• Mailing a completed enrollment form



To learn more about costs, eligibility requirements, and plan details overseas, visit the TRICARE website or contact International SOS for assistance.