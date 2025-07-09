91st Missile Wing Earns Omaha Trophy for Excellence in Strategic Operations

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D - Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of USSTRATCOM, announced the 91st Missile Wing as the 2024 Omaha Trophy winners during the Omaha Trophy presentation here, July 9, 2025.

The Omaha Trophy represents the highest civilian honor awarded to top-performing military units supporting U.S. Strategic Command’s (USSTRATCOM) strategic deterrence efforts.

USSTRATCOM is a global combatant command charged with deterring strategic attacks through a secure, reliable, and effective military capability — and, responding decisively if called upon.

Founded in 1971 by the Strategic Air Command Consultation Committee (SACC), the award has continued under the Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC) following USSTRATCOM’s formation in 1992.

“These Airmen work day in and day out with a level of grit, determination and dedication that I haven’t seen in my 26 years in the Air Force,” U.S. Air Force Col. James Schlabach, 91st Missile Wing commander said.

This prestigious recognition is given for excellence in areas such as intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missile submarines, strategic bombers, and global operations.

General Cotton praised the honored units for their exemplary readiness, performance, and dedication to safeguarding national security.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the men and women that represent STRATCOM and all three legs of the triad, but I have a special place for the 91st,” Gen. Cotton stated. “The culmination of my career to be able to hand out my last Omaha Trophy to the 91st is pretty special.”

The Omaha Trophy remains the top civilian recognition for excellence within the nuclear enterprise. For more information, contact the USSTRATCOM Public Affairs Office at 402-912-0020 or USSTRATCOMPA@mail.mil or visit www.stratcom.mil.