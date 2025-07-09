Dylan’s aviation dream takes off at Hill AFB with help from Make-A-Wish Utah

Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Dylan Conner and Maj. Gen. Kenyon Bell, Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander, hold...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Dylan Conner and Maj. Gen. Kenyon Bell, Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander, hold the proclamation granting Dylan's wish to visit Paris during a visit to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 25, 2025. The visit, organized by Make-A-Wish Utah and hosted by the 514th Flight Test Squadron and Ogden Air Logistics Complex, gave Dylan a behind-the-scenes look at the U.S. Air Force and concluded with the granting of his wish to visit Paris. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Ten-year-old Dylan Conner, a young aviation enthusiast, got the experience of a lifetime June 25 during a special visit to Hill Air Force Base organized by Make-A-Wish Utah and supported by Team Hill.



The day gave Dylan a rare behind-the-scenes look at the U.S. Air Force and concluded with a surprise announcement that his personal wish to visit Paris would be fulfilled.



The visit was presided over by Maj. Gen. Kenyon Bell, commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, and included members of the 514th Flight Test Squadron and the ALC team who hosted Dylan and his family throughout the day.



The experience began inside the 514th FLTS’ Aircrew Flight Equipment section, where Dylan suited up like a pilot. Airmen outfitted him in a personalized flight suit, complete with his own locker, and helped him try on a G-suit, flight survival vest, and helmet. They also showed him a parachute, part of the full gear some pilots wear when flying.



“Meeting Dylan was a treat for everyone in the organization,” said Lt. Col. Victor DiTommaso, an F-16 pilot with the 514th FLTS and spouse of Make-A-Wish Utah’s director of marketing and communications, Kelsey DiTommaso. “It’s a massive morale boost to see the impact a small gesture can have for a family that’s been through difficult times.”



On the flight line, Dylan examined the cockpits of several aircraft—including an A-10 Thunderbolt II, a C-130 Hercules, and an F-16 Thunderbird jet in depot maintenance—and got an up-close look at two of his favorites, the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.



The highlight, he said, was standing among all five.



“Just seeing inside them, and actually seeing what it’s like if you were in the Air Force—just flying around with these cool, heavily armed jets,” Dylan said.



When asked what makes aviation so exciting, Dylan didn’t hesitate.



“You can travel to different places around the world you want to see. Big shout-out to the Wright brothers for making that happen!”



Kelsey DiTommaso said the event was a perfect pairing.



“Dylan has a passion for aviation and a deep knowledge base of varying aircraft and equipment,” she said. “He wants to be a pilot when he grows up and has already researched how to get his license the second he is old enough.”



After the aircraft tour, Dylan and his family returned to the squadron building for the final part of the visit. With Make-A-Wish Utah representatives and wish granters Mike and Cathy Mitchell looking on, Maj. Gen. Bell read a proclamation announcing that Dylan’s wish to travel to Paris would officially be granted.



“It is an honor to be part of Dylan’s visit and to help reveal his wish,” said Bell. “Meeting him today—seeing his excitement and passion—reinforces why we serve, and who we serve for.”



“Wish reveals are always a surprise for the child and tailored to their interests,” DiTommaso said. “In Dylan’s case, with his love of aviation, the 514th helped create a dream day that led up to the proclamation announcing his wish to visit Paris would be fulfilled.”



For Dylan’s family, the moment was emotional.



“The kids Make-A-Wish serves go through so many things just to experience happy moments,” said Nicole Conner, Dylan’s mom. “To see your own child get something this special, it’s an unbelievable feeling.”



Andrew Conner, Dylan’s dad, shared a similar sentiment.



“There are people who will always be there to step up, to stand with you,” he said. “It’s a reminder that there’s still greatness in this world.”



As the visit wrapped up, Dylan had a message for anyone chasing a dream: “If you ever want to become something—become it,” he said. “Just make sure it’s good. Make it happen.”



The experience concluded inside Hill AFB’s air traffic control tower, where Dylan took in one last view of the airfield stretching out below.



“Giving back to families in this area is a tremendous opportunity for the 514th to show its appreciation for northern Utah,” said Lt. Col. DiTommaso. “As reservists, many of us raise our kids here and form deep roots in this community.”



“We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Hill Air Force Base who made today so special,” said Kelsey DiTommaso. “It’s because of their dedication and support that we can move closer to our goal of granting the wish of every eligible child in Utah.”



“Thank you so much to our wish granters and everyone here for showing support,” added Nicole. “We appreciate it more than anyone will ever know.”