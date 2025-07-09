Airmen of Altus: AETC NCO of the Year, Master Sgt. Aaron Bell

Get to know how Master Sgt. Aaron Bell, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle fleet manager, tackles day-to-day challenges while maintaining high standards below.

Can you share a recent experience where you were challenged to perform at your absolute best? What did you learn about yourself through that experience?

A recent challenging experience occurred about a month ago when I was the sole member of flight leadership for 2-3 weeks. This presented a significant hurdle, as I was responsible for the same workload previously managed by a team of three. This experience highlighted my reliance on teammates when faced with increased responsibility. While it revealed areas for personal improvement, it also demonstrated my capability to achieve more by empowering my team to make higher-level decisions. The benefit of empowering team members is twofold: it alleviates some of my workload while simultaneously providing them with valuable opportunities for growth and development, preparing them for future ranks.

Beyond your technical expertise, what personal quality or strength do you believe contributes most to your effectiveness and reliability in your unit?

One of the core principles my parents instilled in me was the importance of high effort and a positive attitude. They raised me to always strive for my personal best, regardless of the outcome. In sporting events or any competition, they were less concerned with my placement and more focused on whether I had given my all. This mindset is something I consider a strength, and I actively encourage my team to adopt the same approach. The level of effort we exert is ultimately a personal choice, conscious or not. By cultivating this mindset, consistently putting forth our best effort in everything we do can become second nature.

How do you stay ahead of the curve and ensure you're always prepared to excel, regardless of the challenges that may arise?

My conversations with mentors, Mr. Thomas Kessler and Senior Master Sgt. Justin Schichler, frequently revolve around proactivity and flexibility. We actively seek opportunities to develop the team's preparedness, whether by innovative training plans or designing readiness challenges that address unfamiliar scenarios. Maintaining a strong understanding of the current climate in the South Pacific allows us to make well-informed decisions about how to best prepare the team for unforeseen circumstances. Ultimately, we prioritize mastery of fundamental and basic skills, believing this foundation will empower our team to excel, regardless of the mission's challenges.

What piece of advice would you give to a fellow Airman who is striving to embody the same level of excellence and dedication that earned you this recognition?

Don't hesitate to ask questions. If something doesn't feel right or you don't understand, speak up. I've learned a great deal by asking seemingly obvious questions that ultimately revealed answers that weren't so obvious after all. Furthermore, I encourage you to consistently seek out uncomfortable development opportunities and surround yourself with teammates who share your passion for growth and dedication. In my experience, the best teammates are those who challenge me to be better and continuously improve, regardless of the task. That's a strong indicator that someone genuinely cares about your career.

What does holding yourself and your peers accountable to the highest standards look like in your daily work, and how does it contribute to overall mission readiness?

As a newer SNCO, I reflect on the most effective SNCOs who mentored me and how they carried themselves. A common trend among them was their ability to value all standards, no matter their significance. Daily tasks like showing up on time, uniform standards, fitness standards, and readiness standards, were always exceeded with the expectation set for our team. I make a daily effort to meet all standards, no matter how seemingly minor. This allows me to confidently hold my teammates to the same standards I uphold myself.