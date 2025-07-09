SUBASE New London, MCAS Cherry Point Energy Teams Honored with 2024 Federal Energy and Water Management Awards

Courtesy Photo | 250429-N-MQ631-1002 GROTON, CT (April 29, 2025) Two of Naval Submarine Base New...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250429-N-MQ631-1002 GROTON, CT (April 29, 2025) Two of Naval Submarine Base New London's distributed energy resources that are used to generate power during normal and microgrid operations. As part of a hurricane preparedness exercise in late April, the Public Works Department (PWD) New London team tested, developed, and followed entry and exit procedures to successfully communicate the transition and connection of submarines to the microgrid during simulated heavy weather conditions. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) proudly celebrates two of its installation energy teams – Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point – as recipients of the 2024 Federal Energy and Water Management Awards.



Presented by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP), these awards honor federal teams that have made exceptional strides in reducing energy and water consumption while enhancing mission-critical operations.



SUBASE New London’s recognition stems from its advanced islanded microgrid – a self-contained energy system capable of operating independently from the public utility grid. This microgrid ensures uninterrupted power for essential functions such as submarine maintenance, training systems, and base-wide communications, even during outages caused by severe weather or cyber threats. The system integrates a 10.75-megawatt combined heat and power plant and a 7.4-megawatt fuel cell park, supported by cybersecure controls and automated peak-demand management. In its first year of operation, the microgrid delivered $8 million in cost savings, reduced energy use by 162,800 MBtu, conserved 3.6 million gallons of water, and avoided 48,084 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.



At MCAS Cherry Point, the Energy Security and Resiliency Infrastructure Project was also recognized for transformative work across more than 100 facilities spanning 29,000 acres. The project modernized building control systems and implemented electrical upgrades, HVAC improvements, lighting enhancements, and water and sewer system improvements to manage low-flow conditions and stormwater during emergencies. In FY23 alone, the initiative reduced energy use by 90,593 MBtu, saved over $2 million in energy costs, and cut water consumption by 140 million gallons.



While the SUBASE New London energy team is comprised primarily of NAVFAC MIDLANT personnel, the MCAS Cherry Point team is led by Marine Corps personnel. NAVFAC MIDLANT served as a crucial service provider and technical enabler for both efforts – delivering the projects through financed energy contract vehicles, such as Utility Energy Services Contracts (UESCs) and Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPCs), and ensuring alignment with mission priorities.



“These projects are more than engineering achievements – they’re strategic assets that ensure our installations can train, operate, and maintain readiness without interruption,” said Capt. Ryan Carey, Commanding Officer for NAVFAC MIDLANT. “I’m incredibly proud of our energy teams for demonstrating what’s possible when innovation meets the mission head on. Their work exemplifies how utilities and infrastructure are foundational to supporting the warfighter.”



Arnold Agustin, Energy Program Director for NAVFAC MIDLANT, further emphasized the broader significance of the projects.



“Any opportunity to leverage even one dollar of savings is a dollar that can go toward supporting the primary reason we come to work every day – protecting and defending our nation,” he said. “Energy resilience isn’t just about cost savings – it’s about ensuring our installations are ready to respond, operate, and recover under any condition. Every kilowatt we conserve, every gallon of water we save, strengthens our ability to support the warfighter and maintain operational superiority.”



All 2024 award winners will be honored in person on August 7 at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, D.C., at a private ceremony and reception. To learn more about this year’s award recipients, visit FEMP’s official announcement, https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDOEFEMP/bulletins/3e69016.



FEMP, part of the U.S. Department of Energy, plays a vital role in advancing energy efficiency and resilience across federal agencies. By equipping federal staff with the tools, training, and guidance needed to improve energy and water performance, FEMP helps agencies meet sustainability goals while reducing operational costs. Through partnerships, policy development, and recognition programs like the Federal Energy and Water Management Awards, FEMP fosters a government-wide culture of innovation that strengthens national energy security.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



