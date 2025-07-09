Kentucky National Guard Honors Five Spiritual Leaders for Lifelong Service

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky National Guard paid tribute to its spiritual leaders during a ceremony held at the Wellman Armory auditorium June 25, celebrating decades of service, compassion, and commitment.



During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, presented the prestigious Order of Saint Martin of Tours to four retired state chaplains and recognized Chaplain (Col.) Bill Draper’s retirement after more than 40 years of service.



Honorees receiving the Order of Saint Martin medallion from Lamberton included Chaplain (Col.) Roger Dill, who served as state chaplain from 1985 to 2000; Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Patrick Dolan, 2005-2010; Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) David Graetz, 2010-2013; and Chaplain (Col.) Yong Cho, 2013-2019.



The Order of Saint Martin award is one of the highest honors bestowed upon military chaplains, recognizing their unwavering dedication to the spiritual well-being of Soldiers and their families and reflecting on years of faithful service both in and out of uniform.



Lamberton shared anecdotes about his experience working with each of the chaplains throughout their careers, highlighting their individual impacts on him and the Kentucky National Guard.



“To each one of you, gentlemen, we're blessed to have had you in our ranks, and quite simply but very sincerely, I think we're a better organization for it. And for all the folks in this room, they are a tribute to your service,” he said.



The ceremony also marked the official retirement of Draper, who served as Kentucky’s state chaplain from 2022-2023.



Lamberton presented Draper with a 40 Years of Service plaque, honoring his selfless service marked by an enduring commitment to faith, leadership, and care for others. His influence extended beyond the chapel and was a cornerstone of resilience and moral strength within the Guard community for years.



“I believe it is a terrific day but a sad day,” said Lamberton. “It’s sad as we're retiring Bill Draper. But as credit his own humility, he wanted to make today's event more than just of himself. So, he called in some on our past state chaplains to make it inclusive and honor their legacy as well.”



Each chaplain was given the opportunity to speak to the audience and share their knowledge and experience.



Chaplain Dill was the first one to rise to the lectern. “I was here for over 20 years at headquarters, and they give me four minutes [to speak].”



Dill shared that he “raised” both Draper and another retired state chaplain, Jay Padgett.



“I raised a couple of these kids,” he said. “Jay and Bill both worked with for me as enlisted Soldiers. Then they went to seminary and became second lieutenants preparing for chaplaincy. I still consider them to be my sons.”



After receiving his 40 Year plaque, Draper offered one last message to Kentucky Guardsmen.



“To my fellow chaplains and religious affairs NCOs,” said Draper. “I extend my deepest appreciation. You are an extraordinary group of individuals who have dedicated your lives to serving others. Your commitment to spiritual care and guidance has profoundly affected our warfighters and their families. None of us are on this journey alone, and we need each other.



“Although I may be stepping away from my official role, my commitment to supporting our Soldiers and their families will never waiver. I will continue to advocate for the values we hold dear – service, honor and compassion.”



Draper continued, “Each of you has the power to make a difference in the lives of one another, and I encourage you to carry that legacy with pride. Let us remember that our work is never truly finished. We are part of a larger mission that extends beyond ourselves, and each of us can uplift and support one another, just as we have done together.



“Thank you for allowing me the privilege of serving alongside you. May God bless each of you, our Kentucky National Guard, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and our great nation as we continue to uphold the principles of duty and service”



The ceremony underscores the profound impact these spiritual leaders have on Kentucky’s Citizen-Soldiers.



As the Kentucky Guard honored Draper’s retirement alongside its past, it reaffirmed a truth embodied by its chaplains: that faith, compassion, and steadfast leadership are as essential to military readiness and resilience as any uniform or formation. Their legacy will continue to guide and inspire the generations that follow.

