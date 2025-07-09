Schoenhofen Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Leonard Schoenhofen graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Leonard Schoenhofen graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) July 10, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Leonard Schoenhofen graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) July 10, 2025.

Schoenhofen, from Jacksonville, Florida, said his decision to join the Navy was deeply rooted in his family's tradition of military service, which spans generations.

“My father was a Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate in the Navy,” Schoenhofen said. “To be able to carry on a family military legacy that goes back five generations is something that means a lot to me. Growing up, I witnessed the sacrifices, pride, and discipline that come with serving, and I share the same desire to protect and defend our country. To me, there’s no profession more honorable.”

The 21-year-old graduated with honors from First Coast High School, where he was actively involved in the swim team, cross-country, and soccer, serving as team captain. He also participated in NJROTC, an experience that helped shape his commitment to discipline and leadership. Prior to enlisting, Schoenhofen worked as a line cook and restaurant manager, roles he credits with teaching him responsibility, time management, and how to lead under pressure.

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the highest honor presented to the recruit who best exemplifies enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork during boot camp. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Schoenhofen is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.

“When I first found out I'd been selected for the MEA, I was honestly shocked,” Schoenhofen said. “My goal coming into boot camp was to simply give my best effort every day and take every evolution seriously. Hearing that I was the top recruit validated all the hard work I put in. What means the most to me is thinking about my father’s reaction. He was an RDC (Recruit Division Commander) himself and understands how significant this award is. This recognition has boosted my confidence and strengthened my belief that with focus and dedication, I can excel throughout my Navy career.”

Schoenhofen credited his RDCs, Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate – Aircraft Handling (ABHC) Rodriguez, Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class (AT1) Moctezuma, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class (CS2) Mendez, for their guidance and leadership throughout the intense nine-week training.

“One of the RDCS I really connected with was AT1 Moctezuma. He inspired me with his tireless work ethic and passion for training us, always setting a great example. He knows what it takes to succeed, and I responded well to the way he went about motivating us on a daily basis.”

In addition to his RDCs, Schoenhofen credited his shipmates and family as being his biggest source of inspiration.

“My journey through boot camp was shaped by many people who motivated me,” he explained. “Seaman Recruit Diamond, one of my shipmates, was a constant source of encouragement. We pushed each other to be better from day one, whether during physical training or studying for tests. Beyond RTC, knowing my family was supporting me kept me grounded and motivated, reminding me every day why I was there.”

One of the most significant challenges Schoenhofen faced was uniting a large group of recruits, each with their own backgrounds, goals, and values, into a single cohesive team.

“The toughest part was learning how to bring together 80 people with very different perspectives and motivations,” he said. “I believe that challenge is intentional because it prepares us for the reality of Navy life, where every command is made up of individuals with unique ideas and beliefs. To overcome this, we took the time to understand each other’s reasons for joining and what drove us. After experiencing our first setback as a division, we regrouped and created a plan to move forward together. That moment of unity strengthened our bond and taught me how powerful teamwork really is.”

After graduation, Schoenhofen will attend Boatswain’s Mate “A” School in Great Lakes, Illinois, for training in basic general safety, watch standing, deck seamanship, underway replenishment and preventive maintenance.

Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.