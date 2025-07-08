OPNAV N957 Branch Head Visits NAVELSG, Highlights Expeditionary Logistics Capabilities and Future Needs

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Capt. Shaun T. Lieb, branch head for Expeditionary Combat (OPNAV N957), visited Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) July 8 to observe the command’s heavy lift crane training program and discuss future resourcing needs in support of at-sea combat resupply.



During his visit, Capt. Lieb toured NAVELSG’s crane lot and training area, where he observed Sailors conducting advanced lift operations, including Vertical Launching System (VLS) container handling and operational crane configuration drills.



“The logistics and heavy lift capability that NAVELSG brings to the fleet is critical to sustaining distributed maritime operations,” said Lieb. “This visit was an important opportunity to assess how NAVELSG is preparing Sailors for dynamic combat resupply scenarios.”



NAVELSG’s crane program trains Sailors to execute complex cargo handling operations at sea and ashore. With organic 110-ton mobile crane assets, the command provides expeditionary rearming, refueling, and resupply capability to fleet units, supporting combat readiness across all domains.



Command leadership briefed Lieb on current training capacity, equipment posture, and future capability requirements. As distributed logistics becomes more central to the Navy’s maritime strategy, NAVELSG emphasized the need for additional resources to sustain and grow its specialized training programs.



“Our mission is to deliver combat-ready logistics capabilities to the fleet, wherever and whenever they’re needed,” said Capt. Jimmy Bach, NAVELSG commanding officer. “To keep pace with operational demand and emerging platforms, we must continue to invest in our Sailors, equipment modernization and infrastructure improvements.”



As the Navy advances toward more agile and distributed force concepts, NAVELSG continues to play a vital role in supporting expeditionary logistics operations globally. Visits from senior leadership such as Capt. Lieb provide essential insight into the command’s strategic value and its evolving mission.



NAVELSG is a critical component of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, delivering adaptive logistics solutions and maritime support capabilities around the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2025 Date Posted: 07.09.2025 21:05 Story ID: 542382 Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OPNAV N957 Branch Head Visits NAVELSG, Highlights Expeditionary Logistics Capabilities and Future Needs, by CPO Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.