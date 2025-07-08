VMFT-402 Showcases F-5 Capabilities in Atlantic Alliance 2025 at Joint Base Cape Cod

Photo By Sgt. Emely Gonzalez | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. John J. Carter, an aircraft maintenance officer with Marine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Emely Gonzalez | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. John J. Carter, an aircraft maintenance officer with Marine Fighter Training Squadron (VMFT) 402, lands an F-5N Tiger II aircraft during Atlantic Alliance 2025 at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, July 2, 2025. VMFT-402’s purpose in Atlantic Alliance is to support and enhance Navy-Marine Corps amphibious operations by providing advanced fighter training and integrating air combat capabilities into joint and allied exercises along the East Coast. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emely Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CAPE COD, Mass. — Here, VMFT-402 employed the Northrop F-5 Tiger, a tactical fighter aircraft recently obtained from the Swiss Air Force. The transfer of this aircraft greatly improves the Marine Corps’ adversary training capabilities, enabling VMFT-402 to provide realistic, agile, and challenging opposition forces during naval and amphibious training exercises.







From June 30 to July 9, Marine Fighter Training Squadron 402 (VMFT-402), Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, is participated in Atlantic Alliance 2025, a premier naval integration exercise designed to enhance interoperability among U.S. naval and Marine Corps forces and allied partners.











AA25 is led by the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command and the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, with participation from allied and partner nations, including the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The exercise travels the East Coast, from North Carolina to Maine, and aims to rehearse naval maneuvering, command-and-control coordination and the integration of naval forces.







“Atlantic Alliance is a major exercise the Marine Corps is using both to build and demonstrate capabilities in expeditionary advance spacing,” stated Maj. Erin Mathis,







VMFT-402's involvement highlights the Marine Corps Reserve's commitment to combat readiness and enhancing joint-force interoperability. By simulating enemy tactics and aircraft, VMFT-402 prepares Marine Corps pilots for the complexities of modern maritime conflict.







“Specifically, for (VMFT-402), we fly as the adversaries against the United States Marine Corps and partners to replicate or simulate the threats they might face in real life scenarios,” said Mathis.







The unit's operations directly contribute to key AA25 objectives, which include enhancing amphibious assault tactics, developing distributed littoral warfare capabilities and maintaining effective command-and-control relationships between U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units.







AA25 highlights the importance of integrating joint, allied and Reserve forces in modern maritime operations. Through its participation, VMFT-402 demonstrated the value of realistic adversary training and the readiness of the Marine Corps Reserve.







As threats evolve and the pace of global operations intensifies, the Marine Corps will continue to train and remain ready for future deployments and real-world scenarios.