19th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander

The 19th Airlift Wing welcomed its new commander during a change-of-command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 9, 2025.



Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony as Col. Denny Davies relinquished command and Col. Bret Echard assumed command of the 19th AW. Family, friends, fellow Black Knights, representatives from across Herk Nation, and community members were in attendance.



“As we look to the future, we will certainly face new complex challenges," Bolton said. “I’m confident under [Col. Echard’s] leadership the 19th will continue to adapt, innovate and prevail, ensuring our nation remains ready to meet any challenge and defend our interests around the globe.”



The change of command ceremony signifies the formal transfer of leadership in an organization, symbolized by the passing of the guidon from outgoing to incoming commander.



Bolton praised Davies for his leadership and accomplishments throughout his tenure.



“Denny, your leadership has undoubtedly enhanced the 19th’s operational readiness and effectiveness," Bolton said. “You have led with integrity, compassion, strategic vision and commitment to mission accomplishment. The positive impact you have had on the morale, professionalism and capabilities of this team is immeasurable.”



In recognition for his exceptionally meritorious service, Davies was awarded the Legion of Merit. His accomplishments include leading outstanding installation support for 11,000 total force Airmen and families across three wings and five major mission partners.



Additionally, he led Little Rock AFB’s first airshow in five years, which welcomed 277,000 community members and earned recognition from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as Airshow of the Year for 2023.



“The men and women of Herk Nation and the Black Knights continue to execute with boldness and grit,” Davies said. “The numbers and accomplishments are merely a manifestation of the professionalism with which they tackle challenges.”



Echard, a 2002 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, earned his pilot wings in 2003, and began his journey as a C-130H pilot. This assignment marks a return to Herk Nation for Echard, where he has spent eight years of his career, including two years as the 41st Airlift Squadron commander from 2017 to 2019.



Echard most recently served as the commander of the 86th Operations Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. There, his group provided distinguished visitor airlift, aeromedical evacuation support, combat-ready air transportation, and rapidly deployable equipment, supplies, and people across the European and African theaters.



“Last week the Echard’s returned to the home of C-130 combat airlift and it truly felt like coming home,” Echard said. “I’ll never forget the feeling of pride as we drove through the front gates. We are extremely grateful to be home and part of this team again.”



As the new 19th AW and installation commander, Echard now leads the “Home of Herk Nation.” He is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping the personnel who operate, maintain, and sustain 55 C-130 aircraft – critical to ensuring support for worldwide requirements.



“For the men and women of the 19th Airlift Wing I believe that Airmen sharpen Airmen,” Echard said. “The Black Knights do that better than any other wing I’ve been a part of under all circumstances, contingencies and crises. I’ve seen firsthand what you and your families are capable of and have witnessed this team hit above their weight throughout the years, around the world—anywhere, anytime.”



In his farewell address, Davies thanked the Little Rock AFB Airmen for their hard work and dedication to TacAir Anywhere.



“Herk Nation, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for allowing Erika and me the most incredible honor of our lives,” Davies said. “It’s been awesome and you were worthy!”



Davies will continue his service as Air Mobility Command’s Deputy A3 at Scott AFB, Illinois.



With its new commander at the helm, the 19th AW stands ready to continue to deliver tactical airlift!



“I am excited for the future and what we will accomplish together alongside each other,” Echard said. “Thank you for your continued dedication to the mission, our Airmen, our families and holistic fitness. These will also be my priorities because without each and every one of you our mission simply does not happen.”

