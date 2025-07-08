DCSA Announces Strategy to Achieve IT Integration, Innovation – Future-Proofing the Agency

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) released a 2025-2030 Information Technology (IT) Strategic Plan that guides the delivery of innovative and secure IT solutions to ensure the trustworthiness of the U.S. government workforce and cleared industry.



The agency’s first IT Strategic Plan – developed through a collaborative process comprising stakeholders from headquarters leadership, directorates and field offices – lays out the DCSA IT vision, goals and objectives, and leads to an implementation plan that will operationalize the IT vision.



“As the federal government’s largest provider of integrated security services, DCSA is continuously modernizing its digital ecosystem to protect the nation’s most critical assets,” said DCSA Director David Cattler. “This strategic plan provides a blueprint for how DCSA leverages IT to fulfill mission requirements.”



The plan ensures unified DCSA-wide IT initiatives, so the agency’s IT systems and infrastructure fully support mission needs. Customers of DCSA’s IT efforts can anticipate enhanced operational effectiveness and an improved customer experience.



“With this strategic plan, we are taking an enterprise-wide approach to integrating and unifying our IT initiative,” said Cattler. “Transparency and effective coordination are essential across the entire digital ecosystem – including IT, data, cybersecurity, information systems and innovation initiatives. We will draw on the voices of its customers, industry and academic partners, and strategic stakeholders across the DOD and intelligence community.”



In support of the agency’s overall goal to develop a secure digital ecosystem to drive transformation and mission performance, the DCSA IT Strategic Plan articulates six succinct goals for IT:



1/ Advancing a secure and scalable IT environment.

2/ Driving innovation and modernizing technology.

3/ Empowering and growing a skilled digital workforce.

4/ Forging partnerships and strengthening governance.

5/ Optimizing secure and scalable cloud capabilities.

6/ Enhancing data management to enable data-driven decision-making.



To empower data-driven decision-making in accordance with DOD standards, DCSA will develop secure, high-quality data pipelines and modernize legacy datasets for improved accessibility that also leverages real-time visualization tools, and a unified data architecture.



“To achieve its mission, DCSA must invest in and embrace a data-driven future. This plan provides the foundation for enabling a data-driven and AI-enabled enterprise,” stated senior executives – DCSA Chief Information Officer Jeanette Duncan, DCSA Program Executive Officer Edward Lane, and DCSA Chief Data and AI Officer (CDAO) Wally Coggins – in the document’s executive summary.



“The IT strategy is critical to fostering innovation, improving operational efficiencies, and enhancing decision-making through seamless integration of technology and data,” stated Duncan, Lane and Coggins in the executive summary. “By prioritizing scalability, security, and agility in IT solutions, this plan supports our mission to leverage advanced analytics and AI capabilities for measurable business impact. The support of this IT strategy is essential to equipping the CDAO with the tools, platforms, and governance needed to lead the agency’s data-centric transformation to improve mission capabilities and increase efficiency in business operations.”



This plan’s goals and objectives – establishing a foundation for the agency to drive innovation, achieve full performance, and prepare for the future threat environment – align with the strategic priorities presented in the DCSA Strategic Plan 2025-2030 and the DOD CIO’s Fulcrum: The Department of Defense Information Technology Advancement Strategy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2025 Date Posted: 07.09.2025 Story ID: 542360 by John Joyce