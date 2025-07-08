USS Farragut (DDG 99) Wraps Up Successful Port Visit to Eastport, Maine

EASTPORT, Maine (Jul. 9, 2025) – The Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer, USS Farragut (DDG 99), departed Eastport after wrapping up a successful five-day port visit on Monday, Jul. 7.

While in port, Farragut’s crew connected with the local community through a variety of engagements and activities, sharing the Navy’s story, and celebrating the Independence Day holiday.

"It was an honor to spend the Fourth of July with the city of Eastport and the people of eastern Maine,” said Cmdr. Andrew Timpner, Farragut’s commanding officer. “Farragut and our families will remember the hospitality we enjoyed here for a long time, and we are grateful for the opportunity to participate in a long tradition of the Navy in Eastport”.

The ship worked with the Eastport Port Authority and Eastport’s 4th of July Committee to coordinate various community relations events including local traditions like the Codfish Relay and various sporting events across the city. Farragut also attended a reception hosted by the city for the officers and crew which gave further opportunities for the ship to connect with the community.

The warship greeted more than 1,000 visitors through daily general public tours and hosted a reception onboard for the crew, local community leaders, and local veterans which celebrated the connection between the City of Eastport, the U.S. Navy, and Independence Day. This celebration also featured the promotion of Lt.Cmdr. John Sefcik and concluded with 4th of July fireworks.

“It was an honor to walk beside prior service members proudly displaying the U.S. Navy flag while observing patriotism like I’ve never seen before,” said Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mechanical 1st Class, Jacob Johns. Even for experienced sailors, it’s rare to find a place with as deep a naval heritage as Eastport.

The highlight of the port visit was the Grand Independence Day Parade. The Farragut crew joined the local fire department, first responders, and various other local heroes in marching through the streets of Eastport, celebrating a tradition which has been observed since 1860. Thousands of cheering spectators lined the streets during the parade to celebrate.

USS Farragut, commissioned in 2006, is homeported in Mayport, FL, and assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast. The ship supports multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities and is capable of conducting sustained combat operations across multiple domains.

COMNAVSURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 77 ships and 31 shore commands.

For more SURFLANT news and photos, visit Facebook.com/SURFLANT, www.surflant.usff.navy.mil.