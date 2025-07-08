Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kendra Kirkland Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Major

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Story by Maj. Kendra Kirkland 

    Space Systems Command

    Sioux Falls, SD native, Kendra Kirkland has been promoted to the rank of Major in the U.S. Air Force . Kirkland is currently serving as Deputy Director with Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, CA. Maj. Kirkland has served in the military for 9 years.

