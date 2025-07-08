Sioux Falls, SD native, Kendra Kirkland has been promoted to the rank of Major in the U.S. Air Force . Kirkland is currently serving as Deputy Director with Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, CA. Maj. Kirkland has served in the military for 9 years.
