Nationally certified: BJACH radiology specialist earns professional credential

Photo By Jean Graves | Spc. Johnny Rainwater, a radiology specialist at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, positions a patient for an X-Ray during a staged photo session July 9 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Rainwater recently earned a nationally recognized credential after passing the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists registry exam.

Spc. Johnny Rainwater, a radiology specialist assigned to Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, passed the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists exam on July 2 in Shreveport—earning a nationally recognized credential that supports military medical readiness and aligns with civilian professional standards.



Rainwater, a native of Mississippi, enlisted in the Army in 2022 seeking financial stability and greater opportunities to support his Family. At the time, he had already earned a bachelor’s degree in healthcare management from the University of South Alabama and had begun working toward a Master of Business Administration.



He selected his military occupational specialty to gain hands-on clinical experience and broaden his understanding of patient care to complement his administrative education.



“I wanted something that would get my foot in the door of healthcare and allow me to work directly with patients,” he said. “I chose radiology because it’s a strong foundation. It’s fast-paced, it’s dynamic, and every patient brings something new.”



Rainwater challenged the ARRT less than six months after arriving at BJACH, passing on his first attempt after several months of self-directed study using online resources recommended by a noncommissioned officer during Phase II of his Advanced Individual Training.



“I set small goals and treated the registry as a first step,” Rainwater said. “This credential helps open doors to additional certifications like computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging and supports my long-term goals in Army Medicine.”



Dawn Carter, imaging supervisor at BJACH, said nationally recognized credentials validate clinical training and support both individual and departmental credibility.



“For our Soldiers, passing the registry shows they’ve retained the knowledge required to meet national standards,” Carter said. “It enhances their professional development and helps them transition into civilian healthcare roles if they choose to separate.”



Rainwater is quick to encourage his peers to challenge the registry.



“You only get three chances in the three years following AIT,” he said. “If you don’t pass in that time, you have to complete a civilian program to requalify.”



In addition to preparing for potential advanced certifications, Rainwater is considering applying for a commission or pursuing a clinical psychology degree after his military service. He is continuing his graduate studies using Army tuition assistance.



“My goal is to maximize the opportunities available while I’m in,” he said. “If commissioning doesn’t work out, I want to have a solid foundation to continue serving in healthcare in another capacity.”



Rainwater said working in radiology has strengthened his interest in direct patient care and helped him understand the value of combining clinical and administrative knowledge.



“We play a role in readiness,” he said. “Accurate imaging helps identify injuries and support timely treatment so Soldiers can return to duty.”



Carter added that while credentialing is not required for active-duty radiology specialists, it demonstrates initiative and technical proficiency—characteristics that support the Army and Defense Health Agency priorities of ensuring high-quality, reliable care across the Military Health System.



As BJACH continues to support the Joint Readiness Training Center and the Fort Polk community, professionals like Rainwater reflect the future of Army Medicine—credentialed, competent, and aligned with national standards of care.