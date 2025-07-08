U.S. and Jordanian Armed Forces Conduct Historic Training Event in Louisiana

Photo By Staff Sgt. Devon Jones | U.S. Army 3d Security Forces Assistance Brigade advisors and Jordanian Armed Forces...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Devon Jones | U.S. Army 3d Security Forces Assistance Brigade advisors and Jordanian Armed Forces participate in Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 25-08. The U.S. and Jordan share an enduring, strategic, relationship rooted in shared interests and security values. Soldiers conducted a live-fire exercise, along with both offensive and defensive tasks, demonstrating strong interoperability between U.S. and Jordanian maneuver formations. U.S. Army Central remains the partner of choice for land forces throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Photos by Staff. Sgt Devon Jones/ U.S. Army Central Command) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C.: U.S. Army units and the Jordanian Armed Forces completed a demanding training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center in June at Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

JRTC rotation 25-08 is the culmination of years of coordination and cooperation between U.S. Army Central, 34th Infantry Division, 3d Security Forces Assistance Brigade, and the Jordanian Armed Forces.

The training demonstrated the strength of the U.S. and JAF partnership, as well as the interoperability between U.S. and Jordanian maneuver formations.

Although ARCENT units have regularly participated in Jordanian hosted exercises, this is the first time a Jordanian Armed Forces company-sized element trained at a U.S. combat training center.

The United States and Jordan share an enduring, strategic relationship rooted in shared interests and security values. ARCENT remains the partner of choice for land forces throughout the U.S. Central Command region

JRTC, one of the U.S. Army’s three premier combat training centers, improves unit readiness through realistic, stressful, joint, and combined arms training across various conflict scenarios. It trains brigade combat teams, emphasizing mission-essential tasks and preparing soldiers for combat. ARCENT is the U.S. Army Service Component Command for USCENTCOM and is responsible to the Secretary of the Army for the support and administration of more than 11,000 Soldiers across the 21 countries in the USCENTCOM Area of Responsibility.

