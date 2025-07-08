Where's the BEEF: 19 CES enhances capabilities during mission readiness exercise

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- The 19th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) conducted a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) field training exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 18-20, 2025.



Prime BEEF is designed to enhance mission readiness and contingency operations. The exercise focused on base establishment, perimeter security, defensive fighting positions and shelter construction.



“We don't know when we might get called at a moment's notice to go anywhere within the world, so we need to be able to set up a base anywhere we go or reestablish an air base,” said Tech. Sgt. Bellona, 19th CES unit deployment manager.



As global uncertainties persist, Airmen must be ready to deploy and establish operational bases efficiently.

“We're using five different locations in the readiness training area. We've got about 77 people out here that we have to figure out how to feed, house, schedule shifts for and get work done,” said 1st Lt. Erin McCabe, 19th CES readiness flight officer and lead cadre member.



A critical element of Prime BEEF is reinforcing effective communication and teamwork. By fostering an environment where Airmen could speak up and take initiative, the training helped build confidence and improve overall efficiency.



The nature of the exercise required Airmen to operate around the clock for 24 hours, mimicking real-world deployment conditions.



“CES isn't new to 24-hour ops,” said Staff Sgt. Hayden Haschke, 19th CES fire team lead. “This is nothing new to us, but it is something that puts us out of our comfort zone, as we don't practice it often and it keeps us on our toes.”



He also highlighted the impact of repeated training on overall mission capability.



“I firmly believe that the reason we are the superior fighting force in the world is because of how much we train,” Haschke said. “Coming out here and doing this day-in and day-out becomes muscle memory, and also instills our noncommissioned officers to lead, and our airmen to follow. That way we can provide the best air power in the world.”



The exercise also provided an opportunity for chaplain engagement, emphasizing the importance of building trust and supporting Airmen beyond their tactical roles.



“This is a chance for us to come out and engage with our CE troops,” said Capt. Nathan Cantu, 19th Mission Support Group chaplain. “It's a way for us to be really visible with them, experience what they do, see what they do and build trust with them.”



Readiness extends beyond physical preparedness – it also includes spiritual resilience. The exercise presented an opportunity for airmen to reflect on their personal and professional commitments while fortifying their sense of purpose.



Fostering leadership, communication and technical proficiency, Prime BEEF ultimately strengthened the readiness and adaptability of the 19th CES, ensuring they are prepared to rapidly establish and sustain air bases in a contingency environment.

