Joint Interagency Task Force-West Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Joint Interagency Task Force-West held a change of command ceremony on July 2, 2025, at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, where U.S. Navy Capt. George Howell relieved U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Bob Little.



JIATF West is the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Supported Commander for the Department of Defense’s support to law enforcement for counterdrug activities and is responsible for bringing military and law enforcement capabilities together to combat drug-related transnational crime in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, covering 38 nations, 14 time zones, and more than half of the world’s population.



Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of USINDOPACOM, presided over the ceremony and commended Little’s exemplary leadership during his tenure as director. Little was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal in recognition of his exceptional contributions to JIATF West’s success.



Under Little’s leadership, JIATF West worked closely with U.S. and foreign law enforcement agencies to disrupt drug trafficking networks, seizing more than 175 metric tons of finished drugs and illicit precursor chemicals. Additionally, he expanded collaboration with allies and partners to address threats posed by transnational criminal organizations.



Little reflected on his time leading JIATF West, stating, “In just one year of my time with you, despite the hurdles, you doubled the volume of interdicted finished drugs, the volume of identified at-risk precursor chemicals, and number of supported arrests, sanctions and other law enforcement actions…I am incredibly grateful for your efforts, and incredibly proud to have served with you.”



Little departs as the Task Force’s 20th director. He will assume command of the U.S Coast Guard’s Arctic District in Juneau, Alaska, where he will oversee operations across Alaska, the North Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as the Bering Sea.



Howell assumes the role of the 21st director of JIATF West after serving as the Task Force’s chief of staff since June 2024. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, and a graduate of North Carolina State University, Howell entered active duty service in December 1999. With a diverse career spanning both sea and shore assignments, including serving as the commanding officer of the USS MISSOURI (SSN 780), Howell brings a wealth of leadership experience to his new role.



Upon taking command, Howell expressed gratitude to the Task Force and emphasized the importance of the counter drug mission. He acknowledged the strong foundation laid by his predecessors and reinforced the commitment to continuing “business as usual,” by delivering outstanding results in defense of the homeland.



JIATF West, together with U.S. law enforcement, the interagency, and partner nations, leverages all-domain capabilities. They identify and target illicit drug trafficking, enable interdiction and apprehension to reduce the flow of drugs, degrade and dismantle drug trafficking organizations and transnational criminal organizations. Additionally, they reduce the risk to American lives and U.S. interests, thereby reducing threats to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

