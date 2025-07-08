Center for Service Support conducts collaborative Retail Services Training Workshop

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO -- Sailors attending the Center for Service Support’s (CSS) concluded a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO -- Sailors attending the Center for Service Support’s (CSS) concluded a comprehensive five-day Retail Services Specialist Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) and Occupational Standards (OCCSTDS) revision workshop pose for a photo at the Naval Manpower Analysis Center (NAVMAC) June 27, 2025. Twelve Retail Services Specialists (RS) and two Logistics Specialists (LS) from both East and West Coast commands participated in the intensive training evolution designed to enhance professional standards and improve operational readiness across the rating. CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet’s warfighting mission. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Center for Service Support (CSS) concluded a comprehensive five-day Retail Services Specialist Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) and Occupational Standards (OCCSTDS) revision workshop held June 23-27 at the Naval Manpower Analysis Center (NAVMAC) in San Diego, California.

Twelve Retail Services Specialists (RS) and two Logistics Specialists (LS) from both East and West Coast commands participated in the intensive training evolution designed to enhance professional standards and improve operational readiness across the rating.

The workshop was divided into two critical phases, which were co-facilitated under the guidance of CSS’s RS Training Manager, Retail Services Specialist Chief (RSC) Roberto Coriano. During the first two days, participants focused on revising the RS PQS under the guidance of CSS’s Program Analyst, Mr. Ray Paradis. The group worked to better identify the knowledge and skills required to demonstrate minimum qualifications for the watchstations and duties aligned with the RS rating.

"I have been a Ship’s Serviceman, now Retail Services Specialist, for the past 22 years, and our rate continues to evolve for the better," said RSC Coriano. "This targeted approach ensures our Sailors are properly qualified for the full spectrum of responsibilities they can expect to encounter when supporting our warfighters in the fleet.”

The final three days centered on updating Occupational Standards, facilitated by NAVMAC representative Mr. Jeremy Wilson. Subject matter experts meticulously reviewed existing tasks, assigning them to appropriate Navy Enlisted Billet Codes (NEBC) and validating that tasks accurately reflect current work performed by RS personnel both in the fleet and at shore duty assignments.

“Through the contribution of expertise and meticulous deliberation, the rating experts established a proposal for minimum work requirements of the E4 to E7 pay grades in the RS rating,” said Wilson. “Deliberations included updating rating tasks, assigning pay grades, and identifying essential skills and abilities. Once approved, these fundamental work requirements will drive future RS manpower, training, and advancement planning and decisions.”

The workshop emphasized assigning tasks to the appropriate pay grade, where the majority of RS personnel are expected to perform specific duties, ensuring realistic and achievable standards.

“The course went extremely well, and we were able to complete all tasks on time,” said Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Francisca Campbell, assigned to the Pre-Commissioning Unit USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). “I'm glad we got the opportunity to shed more light on the Hotel Services aspect of the rating. I hope that it gets included in our scope of rating and ultimately assigned its own Job Code to increase manning throughout the fleet.”

The subject matter experts demonstrated exceptional knowledge, passion for their rating, and commitment to the future development of RS personnel throughout the intensive week-long evolution.

The revised PQS and Occupational Standards developed during this workshop will be implemented across the RS rating, ensuring standardized training and qualification procedures that enhance overall fleet readiness and operational effectiveness.

Learn more about CSS here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/.