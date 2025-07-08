Corps of Engineers seeks comments on Upper Pool 4 dredge cut

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft Environment Assessment, or EA, for a proposed routine dredge cut below Goose Bay in Upper Pool 4 in Pierce County, Wisconsin and Goodhue County, Minnesota. The dredge cut involves establishing a new location for river dredging.



This proactive approach aims to maintain a 9-foot channel depth and minimize the need for emergency dredging. The frequency of dredging will be dependent on river conditions. The first proposed dredging of this cut is scheduled for summer 2025.



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following the public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. The Corps of Engineers is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments should be submitted no later than Aug. 9. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to CEMVP_Planning@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.



Dredging the Mississippi River 9-foot navigation channel is a critical component to ensure the movement of commercial goods. To maintain the channel, the St. Paul District removes around 1 million cubic yards of dredged material, or river sand, every year. This is enough material to fill US Bank Stadium. Maintaining the navigation channel is vital to the regional economy.



