TEC’s Erin Lapeyrouse named Chief of NGB Civilian of the Year

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center is proud to announce that Erin Lapeyrouse, executive assistant to senior leadership, has been selected as the 2024 Chief of the National Guard Bureau Civilian of the Year—an honor recognizing excellence across the entire Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force enterprise.



“I called my daughter right away to tell her,” Erin said. “She was so excited and proud of me. I was honestly very surprised. At every level that I’ve won, it’s felt a little surreal—because I feel like I’m just doing my job the only way I know how.”



Erin joined the TEC at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in December 2023. In her role as executive assistant, she manages a wide range of tasks that are critical to TEC’s daily operations. Some of those tasks include coordinating calendars, scheduling meetings, preparing travel arrangements and documentation, and ensuring smooth communication for senior leaders.



Erin says that there are many things she enjoys about her position at the TEC. “First and foremost, it’s the people I interact with daily. I love interacting with our team, learning from them, and learning how all the moving parts come together. The behind-the-scenes side of TEC is incredibly dynamic, and I enjoy being a part of it.”



Before her civilian service, Erin spent 16 years on active duty as a nondestructive inspection craftsman, working on some of the Air Force’s most iconic aircraft—including F-15s, F-16s, C-130s, B-1s, and her favorite, the A-10s. She credits those years with shaping the professional mindset she brings to work every day.



She said that the military influenced her work ethic early. “I joined at 18, so most of my work style was shaped during that time. I had a mentor who told me to ‘work like the rank you want’—and I have carried that advice with me ever since.



“I always pushed myself to learn more, take on extra responsibility, and do everything with integrity. That experience still drives how I approach my work now. “Receiving recognition at the national level has been both humbling and motivating.” Erin said.



Erin said that “Professionally, it shows that my work and dedication to the TEC is being noticed. Personally, it encourages me to keep learning and pushing myself to be better in every area of the job.”



Erin’s motivation comes from the same place it always has: her love for the mission—and the people behind it. She said “caffeine definitely helps! But I genuinely enjoy helping people, figuring things out, and learning how the Guard and the TEC operate. That’s what makes coming to work every day easy.”



Reflecting on the award, Erin emphasizes that it’s about more than a single moment of recognition; it’s about making a difference, showing up, and being a vital civilian member of the National Guard.



“I take great pride in the work I do here for the TEC and the Air National Guard,” she said. “And I’m proud to be a member of this incredible team.”



The TEC comprises three divisions, the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Center for Enlisted Professional Military Education, the TEC-University’s Video Production and Learning Development Division, and the Mission Support Division, representing all components of the regular Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, and civil service members, who serve together to develop today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s fight.

