U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases final 2025 Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes Master Plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, has released the final 2025 Master Plan (MP) and Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lake Projects that will serve as the guiding documents for consistent, responsible decision-making at the projects for the next 15 to 25 years.

These revisions are part of a larger, USACE-wide effort to bring all master plans up to date across the country.

The 2025 Master Plan summarizes existing conditions, serves as an inventory and analysis of land resources, considers implications of alternative development actions, and recommends land use changes to support a preferred development plan. This includes land use classifications that govern the way land is managed and used to provide good stewardship and outdoor recreation to meet the needs created by the lake itself.

The new guidance set forth for each respective project includes three major requirements including (1) the preparation of contemporary Resource Objectives, (2) Classification of project lands using the newly approved classification standards, and (3) the preparation of a Resource Plan describing in broad terms how the land in each of the land classifications will be managed into the foreseeable future. The study teams followed this guidance to prepare a Master Plan that will improve environmental quality and foster a management philosophy conducive to existing and projected stafflevels at the Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lake Projects. Factors considered in each of the plans were identified through discussions with project representatives, USACE, and the public. These Master Plans will ensure the long-term sustainability of natural resources associated with Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lake.

It is important to note that the 2025 Master Plan does not appropriate money to enhancements discussed in the plans, but effectively portray where projects could be authorized if funding or a strategic partnership were to become available for implementation.

The final Master Plan can be found online: https://www.nab.usace.army.mil/missions/dams-recreation/master-plan-revisions/tioga-hammond-and-cowanesque-master-plan/

About Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes

The Tioga-Hammond Lakes project is in Tioga County and is unique in that it consists of two separate dams, one on the Tioga River and the other along Crooked Creek. Hammond Lake has 685 surface acres of water and Tioga Lake offers 498 surface acres. The lakes formed by both dams are joined by a gated connecting channel. The project was operationally complete in 1978.

Cowanesque Lake, also in Tioga County, lies on the Cowanesque River near Lawrenceville, Pa. Cowanesque Lake has 1,085 surface acres of water, and project construction was completed in 1980.

Additional Information

