From Engineering Blackhawks to Healing Warriors: One Surgeon’s Path to Navy Service

BOSTON – Designing helicopter engines wasn’t the end of her story. It was just the beginning. Before becoming a trauma surgeon, Dr. Isabel M. Bernal worked as an aerospace engineer, contributing to aircraft such as the Blackhawk. Even while succeeding in a high-tech civilian career, she felt a persistent pull toward medicine. Today, as the newest member of the Navy Medical Corps, Bernal brings both technical precision and surgical expertise to the Fleet with a renewed sense of purpose. “I ultimately felt called to pursue my long-standing dream of becoming a physician. That journey led me here - to the Navy - where I’m proud to bring my background in both engineering and medicine to serve with purpose and integrity,” Bernal said. Bernal believes serving in the Navy is the next evolution of her career. One where she believes her skills can have the greatest impact. “I’ve always been driven to precision, adaptability and purpose,” Bernal said. “Navy Medicine offers a unique environment where those qualities are not only valued but essential.” Bernal went through multiple avenues before speaking to a recruiter. “I first learned about this opportunity through my search on Doc-cafe [an online job board for physicians]. After applying, I was contacted by an external recruiter who connected me with a representative,” Bernal said. “From there, they coordinated with a Navy recruiter to move the process forward. While the chain of connections may sound complex, everything unfolded quite smoothly from my perspective.” Bernal looks forward to the personal and professional growth in the Navy. “This role aligns with both my personal and professional goals, personally, by allowing me to serve those who serve, and professionally, by challenging me to grow as a clinician and leader in complex, high-pressure settings,” Bernal said. “I’m especially drawn to the camaraderie, sense of duty, and operational readiness that define military medicine.” Bernal believes professionals should consider service as the next level for growth. “This is truly a dream come true. I never imagined I’d have the chance to achieve something like this at this stage in life, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity,” Bernal said. “What excites me most about this new role is the chance to serve with purpose, grow as a leader and contribute to something larger than myself.” Bernal’s journey from engineering to medicine to military service is a reminder that it’s never too late to answer the call. For her, joining the Navy is more than a new role—it’s a chance to serve with purpose, grow through challenge and lead with integrity. “You don’t need to be fearless,” she said. “Just willing.” NTAG New England supports NRC’s mission in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and eastern New York.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2025 Date Posted: 07.09.2025 11:42 Story ID: 542312 Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Engineering Blackhawks to Healing Warriors: One Surgeon’s Path to Navy Service, by PO2 Michael Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.