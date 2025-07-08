U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases draft 2025 Aylesworth Creek Lake Master Plan

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, has released the draft 2025 Master Plan (MP) and Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Aylesworth Creek Lake Project that will serve as the guiding documents for consistent, responsible decision-making at the projects for the next 15 to 25 years.

These revisions are part of a larger, USACE-wide effort to bring all master plans up to date across the country.

The 2025 Master Plan summarizes existing conditions, serves as an inventory and analysis of land resources, considers implications of alternative development actions, and recommends land use changes to support a preferred development plan. This includes land use classifications that govern the way land is managed and used to provide good stewardship and outdoor recreation to meet the needs created by the lake itself.

The new guidance set forth for each respective project includes three major requirements including (1) the preparation of contemporary Resource Objectives, (2) classification of project lands using the newly approved classification standards, and (3) the preparation of a Resource Plan describing in broad terms how the land in each of the land classifications will be managed into the foreseeable future. The study teams followed this guidance to prepare a Master Plan that will improve environmental quality and foster a management philosophy conducive to existing and projected staff levels at the Aylesworth Creek Lake Project. Factors considered in each of the plans were identified through discussions with project representatives, USACE, and the public. These Master Plans will ensure the long-term sustainability of natural resources associated with Aylesworth Creek Lake.

It is important to note that the 2025 Master Plan does not appropriate money to enhancements discussed in the plans, but effectively portray where projects could be authorized if funding or a strategic partnership were to become available for implementation.

USACE requests comments regarding the draft 2025 Master Plan and the associated environmental assessment (EA) within thirty (30) days of the Notice of Availability dated July 8, 2025. USACE will consider all comments received within the 30-day comment period in the preparation of the Final Master Plan and EA.

The draft Master Plan and Notice of Availability can be found online: https://www.nab.usace.army.mil/missions/dams-recreation/aylesworth-lake/aylesworth-lake-master-plan/. Physical copies of the draft Master Plan, EA, and Finding Of No Significant Impact, or FONSI, are available at the Carbondale Public Library located at 5 N. Main St, Carbondale, Pa. 18407; and the Valley Community Library located at 739 River St, Peckville, Pa. 18452.

Individuals wishing to provide comments or request additional information may contact Mr. Grant Cunningham at Grant.M.Cunningham@usace.army.mil. Additionally, comments can be mailed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Grant Cunningham, Planning Division, Floor 10, 2 Hopkins Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21201.

About Aylesworth Creek Lake Aylesworth Creek Lake is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dam control project with a drainage area of 6.2 miles. The dam is located in the Archbald Borough on Aylesworth Creek approximately one mile above its confluence with the Lackawanna River. The project was operationally complete in October 1970 with the reservoir extending 4,600 feet upstream.

Additional Information Baltimore District delivers vital engineering solutions in collaboration with its partners to serve and strengthen the Nation, energize the economy, and reduce disaster risks. Headquartered near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Baltimore District provides design, engineering, construction, environmental, and real estate expertise to various important projects and customers. This support spans five states, the District of Columbia, overseas, and the Susquehanna, Potomac, and Chesapeake Bay watersheds. These civil and military missions and diverse engineering services support communities and warfighters while addressing the ever-growing list of emerging national security requirements and ultimately protecting the Nation.