Surgical Smoke Elimination Boosts Warfighter Medical Readiness Across Military Medicine Overseas

ROTA, Spain (July 9, 2025)– U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota’s Surgical Services team received the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Go Clear Award, becoming the first Military Treatment Facility (MTF) in the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) to achieve this national certification for eliminating surgical smoke in operating rooms.



The Go Clear Award recognizes USNH Rota’s completion of AORN-mandated staff training, acquisition of smoke evacuation equipment, and a successful three-month audit of compliance and performance. Surgical smoke, generated during procedures using energy-based instruments, poses documented risks to surgical teams, including respiratory issues, exposure to toxic chemicals, and long-term health complications. Eliminating this hazard enhances not only the clinical environment, but also the operational longevity of healthcare personnel.



"This initiative directly supports our mission to maintain a ready medical force," said Cmdr. Amber Neal, Main Operating Room Department Head. “By addressing a known occupational hazard, we've improved the safety of our workspaces and strengthened our ability to provide uninterrupted care in any operational setting."



This milestone sets a new standard for perioperative safety across the EUCOM theater and exemplifies how overseas MTFs can lead in implementing evidence-based practices that directly contribute to mission readiness and capability. These practices not only improve patient health outcomes, such as reducing surgical complications, shortening recovery times, and increasing patient satisfaction, but also enhance support for surgical teams through standardized protocols and better resource utilization.



By earning the Go Clear Award, USNH Rota reinforces the essential connection between healthcare excellence and operational effectiveness by ensuring patients and medical professionals alike are protected, prepared, and mission-ready.



Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, the hospital plays a critical role in defending, restoring, and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to 8,400 service members and their families.



For more information on USNH Rota and its mission, visit www.rota.tricare.mil.

