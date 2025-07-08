Building Bridges: Fort Buchanan Strengthens Relations with Elected Officials

Photo By David Hernandez | State Representative Angel Morey Noble, from District 6, which includes Guaynabo,...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | State Representative Angel Morey Noble, from District 6, which includes Guaynabo, Cataño and Bayamón met with Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly Bergman-Gándara, the installation's command sergeant major, at the command headquarters, July 3 to strengthen the partnership between the installation and the surrounding communities. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– State Representative Angel Morey Noble, from District 6, which includes Guaynabo, Cataño and Bayamón met with Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly Bergman-Gándara, the installation's command sergeant major, at the command headquarters, July 3 to strengthen the partnership between the installation and the surrounding communities.



During the encounter, Samples highlighted the installation's primary mission: supporting readiness for warfighters.



"We must advocate for our true mission and ensure that our community understands the vital role Fort Buchanan plays, and challenge misperceptions," said Samples.



The leaders also discussed the potential establishment of Intergovernmental Support Agreements (IGSAs) to align the installation's goals and responsibilities with those surrounding municipalities.



IGSAs between the U.S. Army and local or state governments provide numerous benefits, including cost savings, enhanced mission effectiveness, and improved community relationships. Fort Buchanan's initiative to host the IGSA conference showcases a resolute commitment to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.



"We are working to identify shared services and responsibilities, allowing us to share costs and reduce burdens. Building relationships with our neighbors is crucial. Together, we can achieve great things," added Samples.



Meanwhile, the elected official expressed his availability to support the installation.



"We are planning several initiatives to strengthen the relationship between Fort Buchanan and the community. One of these initiatives includes physical fitness events. Additionally, we want to collaborate with Fort Buchanan for our nation's 250th anniversary event next year," said Morey.



For Bergman-Gándara, the encounter with Morey represented an opportunity to integrate further service members who arrive on the island on Permanent Change of Station (PCS) orders.



"We want our service members on PCS orders to experience the beauty of the Puerto Rican culture and to contribute as much as they can to the local economy," said Bergman-Gándara.



Community engagements, such as the meeting with Representative Morey, are key to connecting a military population to the local community. These engagements aim to increase the public's understanding of the installation's mission and its posture by increasing exposure to military personnel, facilities, equipment, and programs.



Stay tuned for updates at the home of the U.S. Army in the Caribbean, Fort Buchanan, by visiting https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring military personnel are prepared for deployment anytime, anywhere.