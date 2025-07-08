Nellis AFB: 505th Combat Training Group welcomes new commander

The U.S. Air Force’s 505th Combat Training Group, responsible for executing combat-focused command and control training and operational-level exercises, welcomed new leadership today as Col. Terry “Val” Hjerpe assumed command from Col. Robert “Slip” Smith during a formal change of command ceremony held at the Howard Hughes Operations Center, in downtown Las Vegas.

Mission and Impact of the 505th CTG

Headquartered at Nellis Air Force Base, the 505th CTG leads four geographically dispersed squadrons and plays a critical role in executing combat-focused C2 training and operational-level exercises for the U.S. Air Force, joint, and coalition partners. Through exercises such as Bamboo Eagle, Coalition Virtual Flag, and Blue Flag, along with the Shadow Operations Center Capstone series, the group provides immersive, realistic training and experimentation environments that drive readiness and advance warfighting capabilities at tactical and operational levels.

The ceremony was presided over by Col. Ryan Hayde, commander of the 505th Command and Control Wing. Sharing anecdotes that highlighted both professionalism and personality, Hayde reflected on Smith’s tenure during a pivotal era of transformation, commending his visionary leadership, innovative spirit, and enduring contributions to the future of C2 operations:

“Col. Smith’s tenure has been nothing short of transformational,” said Hayde. “From standing up Bamboo Eagle, the U.S. Air Force’s most complex exercise, to building an entire 500-person air operations center in Hawaii, Slip has left his fingerprints on nearly every major advancement in combat C2 training. His vision modernized how we train for the future fight and made the Department of Defense more lethal in the process. More importantly, he’s the kind of leader who takes care of his people, never seeks the spotlight, and makes it look easy, even when it's anything but. I wish he could serve another 28 years, but I’m pretty sure his wife has other plans!”

Presentation of the Legion of Merit

During the ceremony, Smith was awarded the Legion of Merit for his exceptional leadership as commander of the 505th Combat Training Group from June 2023 to September 2025.

He led over 450 personnel across four squadrons, overseeing C2 operations of air, space, and cyber systems at tactical and operational levels. Under his direction, the group prepared more than 150,000 personnel through over 70 joint and coalition live, virtual, and constructive exercises.

Smith also directed a $2.3 million network modernization and advanced the Combined Air Operations Center–Experimental, accelerating next-generation capabilities. His leadership guided the group through critical changes to agile C2 training, ensuring continued mission excellence.

The Legion of Merit recognized Smith’s singularly distinctive accomplishments, marking a career of dedicated service and profound impact on the U.S. Air Force.

Honoring Col. Robert “Slip” Smith’s Leadership

In his farewell address, Col. Smith reflected on a career that began in 1995 at Lackland AFB and culminated with leading the CTG during one of its most innovative periods. Early in his command, he and his fellow commanders were tasked by senior leaders to develop the C2 architecture and concept for Bamboo Eagle, the U.S. Air Force’s first agile combat employment-focused operational C2 exercise.

“We didn’t have the ‘how,’ but we had the boss’s intent,” said Smith, recalling how the group developed the foundational C2 concept of operations for the now-pivotal Department-Level Exercise, Bamboo Eagle exercise, just weeks after taking command.

“Across long hours of collaboration, those commanders built the foundational C2 blueprint that ultimately set the vector for our entire group, wing, and the [U.S. Air Force] Warfare Center.”

Smith commended the 805th, 705th, and 505th Combat Training Squadrons and the 505th Communications Squadron, citing their leadership in synthetic training, experimentation, and communications support.

He closed by thanking his team, family, and mentors, adding, “To the men and women of the 505th CTG, thank you for the opportunity to lead your team. Besides my upcoming retirement ceremony, this will be the last time I officially wear the uniform. It’s been an absolute honor.”

Col. Terry Hjerpe Takes Command

Col. Hjerpe, a senior air battle manager and graduate of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, now assumes command. He brings more than 2,000 flight hours, including 700 combat hours, in the E-3 Sentry and a record of operational leadership, including as commander of the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron and as a Battle Watch commander at U.S. Strategic Command.

Turning his attention to 505th CTG’s future, Hayde welcomed Hjerpe with confidence, highlighting his operational expertise and strategic acumen as the right combination to lead the group forward:

“Col. Hjerpe brings a rare blend of tactical credibility and strategic depth,” Hayde said. “He’s a proven leader with experience across combat, policy, and innovation, exactly the kind of officer we need to guide the CTG into its next chapter. From Weapons School to command in the Middle East to his recent role at USSTRATCOM, Val’s record speaks for itself. I’m proud to welcome him to the 505th.”

After taking command, Hjerpe thanked his family, mentors, and colleagues, and spoke directly to the Airmen of the 505th CTG:

“I am truly humbled to join this incredible team,” Hjerpe said during his remarks. “The work you do here goes far beyond training, it is actively shaping how our Air Force will fight and win in future conflicts. I look forward to building on the strong foundation Col. Smith has laid and pushing the CTG to new heights.”

Looking Ahead

As the 505th Combat Training Group turns the page, it does so poised to build on its legacy of excellence and innovation. Col. Hjerpe emphasized the importance of accelerating readiness to meet evolving threats and challenged the team to “push boundaries, think critically, and pursue excellence.”

“To the 505th CTG, let’s get to work.”