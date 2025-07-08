Quantico bids farewell to Sgt. Maj. Brown as Sgt. Maj. Williams assumes post

Photo By Lance Cpl. David Brandes | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jay D. Williamson, incoming sergeant major of Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. David Brandes | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jay D. Williamson, incoming sergeant major of Marine Corps Base Quantico, left, Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Brown, outgoing sergeant major of MCB Quantico, and Col. Jenny A. Colegate, commanding officer of MCB Quantico, stand at attention during a relief and appointment ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on MCB Quantico, Virginia, July 8, 2025. During the ceremony Brown was relieved of his duties as sergeant major of MCB Quantico by Williamson. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. - Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Brown was relieved by Sgt. Maj Liam D. Williams during a relief and appointment ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico here, July 8.

“I am sad to be separating from here and my position,” said Brown. “I care so much about everyone I’ve met and interacted with over the past year but we are in good hands with the incoming sergeant major.”

Brown, a Florida native, enlisted in the Marine Corps in September 1999. In the 26 years Brown served, he deployed with the 13th MEU, 1st Expeditionary Strike Group to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. After returning from Iraq in July 2004, Brown received orders to Drill Instructor School, Parris Island. After graduation, he reported to Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion where he served four cycles as a green belt Drill Instructor, and four cycles as a Senior Drill Instructor. These experiences allowed Brown to efficiently and effectively lead MCB Quantico.

“Readiness begins with taking care of our people and providing them with the resources they need to succeed,” stated Williams. “I’m looking forward to working with everyone to identify areas for improvement and ensure Quantico remains a premier installation.”

Williams, a California native, most recently served as the sergeant major for Marine Forces Special Operations Command on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Specifically, Williams said, he wants to continue improving the living conditions across base, touching on areas of facilities maintenance, and work conditions that may impact training for the 27 tenant commands on the installation.

The ceremony concluded with a presentation of flowers to Brown’s family members and a final shout-out from Sergeant Major Brown to the MCB Quantico band members for their excellence as Marines and musical professionals.