CSOJTF-C Change of Command

Photo By Capt. Joseph Proctor | U.S. Airforce Brig. Gen. Mason Dula, the new commander of Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force-Central, gives his hail address to his new team during the Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force-Central change of command ceremony, in Jordan, May 31, 2025. Change of command ceremonies highlight the achievements of the outgoing commander while welcoming the new commander to their area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Bushey)

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mason R. Dula assumed command of Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Central from U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Michael A. Brooks during a transfer of authority ceremony held Saturday, May 31, 2025.

CSOJTF - C leads U.S. and allied special operations efforts in the United States Central Command area of responsibility and plays a key role in Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. led mission to defeat the Islamic State group.

Maj. Gen. Kevin Leahy, commander of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, presided over the ceremony and praised Brooks for strengthening multinational coordination and operational effectiveness during his command.

“Multiple national flags, a commonality of purpose and recognition that our citizens, our home, our families are all threatened by terrorism. We combine our efforts to address this threat. This task force is at the forefront of addressing this threat,” Leahy said, “Brigadier General Mike Brooks and Chief Lamm have expertly led this task force for the last year.”

Leahy congratulated Dula on taking command and emphasized that Dula was the right person at the right time to lead CSOJTF - C.

“If I had to personally select a replacement for Mike it would be Mason Dula,” Leahy stated, “Mason has the experience, wisdom and flexibility to adapt this task force to the next challenge.”

In his first remarks as commander, Dula expressed his gratitude to Leahy and the outgoing command team for the opportunity to lead CSOJTF - C.

“There is no one who has influenced the course and the success of this organization than you,” Dula stated to Leahy, “I could not imagine taking the flag from anyone else.”

Dula also stated to the outgoing command team, “You made it feel like home and made it so easy to come in here and I’m really grateful for it and I will be for the rest of my life.”

Dula, a 1998 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, has held command at the squadron, group and wing levels. His operational experience includes leading special operations forces in both combat and humanitarian missions, including nation-building efforts in the Horn of Africa and combat operations during Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Resolute Support and Inherent Resolve. Before assuming command of CSOJTF - C, he served as the deputy director for strategy, plans and policy at U.S. Central Command, based at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

CSOJTF - C is a forward-deployed, joint and combined task force that integrates U.S. and partner nation special operations forces. It conducts missions throughout the United States Central Command area of responsibility in support of U.S. Central Command objectives.