Navy opens legendary California surf spot to host 11th annual public competition

POINT MUGU, Calif. (July 7, 2025) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu is scheduled to open its gates to the public, to host the 11th annual Point Mugu Surf Contest near the legendary Pelican Point surf break July 26-27, 2025.

With this renowned beach normally closed to the public, thousands of excited spectators are expected to enjoy the amazing surf location and watch over 100 competitors ride the barrels.

“We are fortunate to be part of an incredible community,” said Capt. Daniel “DB” Brown, commanding officer, NBVC. “It’s our honor to open these private beaches, and host an event that celebrates the great culture and way of life in Southern California.”

Local surfers in the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Santa Barbara County region have an almost mythical folklore of what the surf is like on Point Mugu.

In addition to the surf contest, there was a cornhole tournament and food village with: beer garden, kids’ zone, game booths, axe throwing, mechanical bull riding, rock wall climbing, video arcade, military tents, and more.

The Point Mugu Surf Contest is open to the public during a 2-day event, July 26-27, 2025. Gates open to the public 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking, admission, and seating are free.

For directions and up-to-date information, visit: https://www.navylifesw.com/surf

