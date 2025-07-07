Eighth Army, 25th ID Soldiers participate in Task Force Smith 75th anniversary ceremony

Photo By Spc. Justin Yarborough | U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army soldiers carry their respective colors during the...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Justin Yarborough | U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army soldiers carry their respective colors during the 75th anniversary of Task Force Smith memorial ceremony at Jukiryeong War Monument Park in Osan, South Korea, July 3, 2025. Families and service members gathered to commemorate the Battle of Osan, honoring the fallen by paying tribute to their legacy and reaffirming the enduring alliance between U.S. and Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough) see less | View Image Page

It's been 75 years since the beginning of the Korean War. Each year, the city of Osan, South Korea, holds its annual Task Force Smith ceremony at its Jukmiryeong War Memorial commemorating the Battle of Osan, the first ground combat involving U.S. forces during the Korean War, which took place July 5, 1950.



Brig. Gen. William Wilkerson, Eighth Army deputy commanding general - sustainment, led Eighth Army's participation and provided remarks during the ceremony, which was held July 3.



This year's ceremony was even more special than in the past as it featured an aerial performance by The Black Eagles, Republic of Korea's aerobatic team, and also participation from Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, from Hawaii. The unit is the same unit that Task Force Smith belonged to in 1950. Lt. Col. Sean Stroh, commander, provided remarks. He and a contingent of 25th ID Soldiers who were invited this year by Lee, Kwon Jae, Osan mayor.



Task Force Smith, led by Lt. Col. Charles B. Smith, engaged North Korean forces near Osan, South Korea, June 27, 1950. President Harry Truman ordered American air and naval forces to give cover and support to Republic of Korea troops, initiating the United Nations Defensive Campaign. General of the Army Douglas MacArthur alerted the 24th Infantry Division to deploy to Korea from Japan, with an advanced element consisting of an infantry battalion task force becoming the first U.S. ground combat unit to arrive.



Smith, commander of the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry, of the 24th Infantry Division, led the 500-man delaying force, dubbed Task Force Smith, who were airlifted from Japan on July 2, 1950. On July 5, Smith established a defensive position three miles north of Osan where they took on two regiments of the North Korean 4th Division and 33 Soviet-made T34 tanks.



Badly outnumbered and without armor, effective antitank weapons, or air support, the task force was overrun. The next day, Smith assembled only 250 men, half his original force. U.S. and South Korean forces were continuously forced back in the ensuing weeks to the extreme southwestern end of the Korean Peninsula, where they established a secure foothold at the Pusan (now Busan) Perimeter.



The battle highlighted the need for better preparation and equipment, teaching the U.S. Army lessons that have shaped military training and strategy ever since. Some 150 Soldiers were killed, wounded or went missing in action, but their efforts delayed the enemy advance, which was a critical part of the initial phase of the war.