This Month in Fort McCoy History — July 2025

Courtesy Photo | This is a news clipping from the July 27, 1945, edition of The Real McCoy newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis. During that time, the installation was busy preparing service members for fighting in World War II.

Fort McCoy, Wis., was established in 1909. Here is a look back at some installation history from July 2025 and back.



80 Years Ago — July 1945

FROM THE JULY 6, 1945, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: McCoy engineers built bridge (By Newspaper Staff) — There is a very special marker on the new Magdeburg bridge in Germany — a span where friendship joins two worlds.



The signpost says it is 1,883 miles to Moscow and 1,189 miles to Camp McCoy, Wis.



The bridge was erected by the 250th Engineer Combat Battalion which was activated and trained at McCoy. The 250th Engineers served with distinction as part of the 21st Army Group under Field Marshal Sir Bernard Montgomery during the early part of the campaign and were under Lt. Gen. William Simpson, U.S. 9th Army commander, after the Rhine breakthrough.



When the Germans destroyed the Magdeburg bridge during the heavy fighting in which the Yanks established a bridgehead across the Elbe River, the 250th was called in to build a new one.



The 250th completed construction of the bridge May 30 and soon the Russian and British armies moved in to take occupation positions agreed to at the Yalta conference. The bridge is known as “Friendship bridge.”



The western end of the span is guarded by British forces; the eastern by Soviet troops.



FROM THE JULY 13, 1945, EDITON OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: 32nd did beautiful job in Pacific, returning Chicago vet says (By Newspaper Staff) — Praise for the “beautiful job” done by the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Division in the Pacific war came from a returned veteran of 38 months of service overseas, Master Sgt. Sid Schwartz, who arrived at McCoy this week to work in the new Personnel Center.



Schwartz, whose home is in Chicago, has been in service four and a half years, entering duty with his National Guard unit Oct. 1, 1940.



He trained at Camp Forrest, Tenn., and went overseas with the 10th Evacuation Hospital, serving in the Southwest Pacific for 38 months. During those early days of the was against the Japanese, Schwartz’ unit was attached to the 32nd Division, which was composed of Wisconsin and Michigan men, and saw firsthand what a tremendous job that division did in beating the (enemy).



“The 32nd Division did a beautiful job,” Schwartz said. “The division pioneered jungle fighting against the Japanese and perfected methods which later won in the Phillippines and other islands.”



Before donning khaki, Schwartz was an automobile salesman in Chicago.



FROM THE JULY 13, 1945, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Ship sunk, survivors blasted; medic lives to tell story (By Newspaper Staff) — Hundreds of returning veterans now stationed at Camp McCoy figured they’d never return to the states. But T-5 Phil Rosenberg, Chicagoan formerly with a medical unit in the Southwest Pacific, was uncomfortably near death in an experience parallelled only by few men serving today.



Rosenberg’s convoy was smashed by Japanese submarines and survivors machine gunned by the (enemy) after the sinkings. Before the Japanese could finish off all the survivors, U.S. warships pulled up and picked up the remaining victims, Rosenberg included.



Rosenberg entered service Nov. 28, 1940, and after training at Camp Forrest, Tenn., went overseas with the 10th Evacuation Hospital. Overseas he joined the 22nd Portable Hospital and saw action with that unit in the New Guinea campaign.



Following that service, he returned to Australia as a member of the 105th General Hospital, later volunteering to go with the 19th Portable Hospital to New Guinea.



More action in New Guinea and subsequent return to Australia and the chance to return to states after 38 months of service.



Rosenberg wears the Purple Heart medal for wounds received at Buna in 1942.



FROM THE JULY 27, 1945, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Chaplain Ryan, veteran of invasions, assigned to McCoy (By Newspaper Staff) — Camp McCoy’s new assistant post chaplain, Capt. David W. Ryan, winner of the Bronze Star medal and veteran of four European invasions.



Chaplain Ryan, whose denomination is Catholic, arrived here this week after close to two years of foreign service as chaplain of the 325th Glider Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, behind him.



Chaplain Ryan, whose parish was at St. Mary’s Church, Hales Corners, Wis., before he entered the service in November 1942, won the Bronze Star award for meritorious service when accompanied the 325th in the airborne invasion of Holland.



A graduate of St. Francis seminary in Milwaukee, Chaplain Ryan had participated in the invasions of Sicily, Salerno, and Normandy in addition to landing in Holland. Chaplain Ryan also wears the Distinguished Unit Citation which was won by the 325th.



Born and raised in Milwaukee, Chaplain Ryan, 41, has two sisters and a brother residing there now.



65 Years Ago — July 1960

FROM THE JULY 7, 1960, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY: 309th Civil Affairs Group

solves post-combat woes of mythical community (By Newspaper Staff) — Three Army Reserve units from Michigan and Indiana turned Camp McCoy into a war-ravaged community this week.



It was only a field training exercise however for officers and enlisted men of the 309th Civil

Affairs (CA) Group of Detroit and the 115th Civil Affairs Company of Kalamazoo, Mich. and the 406th CA Company of Bloomington, Ind.



Functioning from a field bivouac this week, the civil affairs specialists, operating in teams

with specific missions, assumed that the mythical “Aggresita” had just been recaptured from the

enemy. The CA men were given a multitude of problems to solve.



Shelter, food, and clothing were needed for thousands of destitute civilians. Restoration of government functions had to be accomplished as rapidly as possible.



The big job was critiqued by evaluation teams of the active Army at the conclusion of the exercise. The civil affairs units are scheduled to return to home communities on Sunday.



Col. Harry B. Smith of Northville, Mich., is 309th Group Commander. The 406th is commanded by Lt. Col. Robert E. Sturgeon of Nashville, Ind., and Lt. Col. John R. Dean, Battle Creek, Mich., commands the 415th CA Company.



See more of the 1960 publications at https://www.dvidshub.net/publication/1002/the-real-mccoy?issueYearDropDown=1960&sortOptions=DESC.



60 Years Ago — July 1965

FROM THE JULY 16, 1965, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Green Bay Packer at Camp McCoy (By Spec. 4 David Canfield) — For at least one Army Reservist, the two weeks at Camp McCoy have been only a prelude to a more rigorous training camp later in the summer.



Pvt Lionel Aldridge, 24, of Pittsburg, Calif., today completes two weeks of active duty at Camp McCoy, where he has been working in Special Services.



A week from tomorrow, Aldridge will arrive at the training camp in DePere, Wis., where he will

begin his third season as starting defensive right end for the Green Bay Packers.



“I think we should win it,” said Aldridge, when asked about the Packers’ chances for capturing the 1965 National Football League championship.



Aldridge noted that key players have recovered from the injuries that hurt the Packers

last year, and added: “We’re counting on last year’s rookies seeing a lot more action

and also the younger players, who were starting a year ago, will have improved.”



Aldridge, who made Pro-Football Illustrated's 1964 All-Star team, did not list that accolade

as his biggest thrill in football. .



“Making the final cut my first year with the Packers was my biggest thrill,” said Aldridge.

Aldridge, a star all-around athlete at Pittsburg High and Utah State University, before

coming to the Packers, discussed the differences between college and professional football.



“In college, when you get tired, you're more inclined to slow down or you might even loaf,” he said. “In pro ball, you can’t. Also, in pro football, you’ve got to build yourself up to the idea that you’re never going to face any weaklings. Every guy you play against is a pro. That's where they weed out the incompetents.”



Aldridge saw action as a substitute with the NFL Champion Packers against the College All-Stars in his rookie year, 1963, then was moved up to the first team on the Wednesday after the

All-Star game. He has been a starter ever since.



“They had traded Bil Quinlan away, who had been the starting defensive end the year before,”

Aldridge said, “so the position was open.”



Aldridge, who beat out five other men for the job, carries 240 pounds on a 6-foot, 4-inch frame, and is fast for his size. He ran 29 yards for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys last fall after picking up a loose ball.



Aldridge, who was born in Evergreen, La., moved to California with his family when he was 16. He played basketball and ran the 440 and participated in the weight events in track at Pittsburg, Calif., High School in addition to playing football.



As an end and 'tackle on his high school team, he stood 6 ft., 3 in. and weighed 195. He does

not attribute his subsequent growth to any formal program of self-improvement, though the

Packers do isometric exercises at training camp.



“Isometrics are okay if a guy likes to do them,” Aldridge said, “but personally I’d rather lift weights because I like to see whatever I’m pushing against move.”



(Editor’s note: Aldridge helped the Green Bay Packers three-peat in world championships from 1965-67 with the Green Bay Packers, including the first two Super Bowls.)



FROM THE JULY 2, 1965, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Skythrust II Exercise at Camp McCoy (By Newspaper Staff) — “Skythrust II,” a nationwide Army airlift exercise got under way this week with the arrival of 330 Hampton, Va., area Army Reservists at Volk Field, Camp Douglas, Wis., to prepare for two weeks intensive field training at Camp McCoy.



Traveling in full combat gear and carrying their individual weapons, the members of the 3rd

Battalion, 36th Artillery, touched down at Volk in five increments, 15 minutes apart.



The troop cargo planes, C-97s, were being provided and flown by members of the Air National

Guard, stationed in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla. The elements of the 330-man 3rd

Battalion, 36th Artillery were picked up from two separate airfields for their trip to their encampment site, Langley Air Force Base, Va., and Byrd Field, Richmond, Va.



The flight of approximately 950 miles took 3 hours, 10 minutes, and according to Maj.

Marvin C. Adams, battalion commander, was a huge success. Members of the 3rd

Battalion, 36th Artillery are part of an 800-man contingent of Army Reserves from the U.S. Army Corps Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and District of Columbia areas of responsibility taking part in Skythrust II.



Adams pointed out that by participating in this exercise the local citizen-Soldier have the opportunity to gain realistic training experience in air mobility operations and airlift procedures.



Noting the high level of morale of his men, he said they look forward to — testing their know-how acquired through year-round training sessions at their local Reserve center and to enhance their skills during 14 days of rigorous encamnpment activities, which will include bivouacs, tactical problems, and weapons firing.



Overall, the exercise will involve approximately 5,500 Army Reservists in units located

throughout the continental U. S. being airlifted to and from their summer training sites from

airfields close to their home stations.



“Skythrust II” Exercise will provide realistic training and experience for members of the

Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve will do the transportation of the Skythrust Reserve groups.



This is the second year that XXI U.S. Corps Reserve units have been selected to participate in

an air mobility operation. As in 1964, when Skythrust was initiated, the exercise represents

a major step in furthering the readiness and combat effectiveness of the Army’s back-up force

through realistic training in mobility concepts and airlift procedures.



55 Years Ago — July 1970

FROM THE JULY 10, 1970, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Defense Secretary slates Camp McCoy visit (By Newspaper Staff) — Secretary of Defense Melvin R. Laird will visit Camp McCoy tomorrow morning for what has been described as a brief visit.



The purpose of his trip is to meet the commander of Camp McCoy, and to informally talk with him and any troops that may be in training here.



Secretary Laird is scheduled to arrive at Volk Field at 9:10 a.m. Saturday with his wife. Mrs. Laird will fly on to Marshfield.



A former Congressman from Wisconsin, Secretary Laird has also served in the state senate. His major interest and committee work in Congress was in the area of national security, education, and health.



FROM THE JULY 10, 1970, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Bread made in the field for troops (By Newspaper Staff) — The field bakery operated by the 243rd

Service and Supply Battalion from Parsons, Kansas is supporting five Army Reserve and National Guard companies with plenty of bread.



The first increment of the 243rd began operating the bakery June 18 and the second increment is now in charge for their two weeks of annual training.



The team of eight men operating the bakery reached a total of 250 loaves of bread each day for mess halls and men in the field last week. They are presently making 125 loaves of bread each day.



The equipment used for making bread includes an oven and mixer which are operated by generator, proofing cabinet, and water truck, and all are operated in the open.



All the equipment used in the breadmaking operation belongs to the 243rd and will be taken back with them when they complete their two weeks of training.



40 Years Ago — July 1985

FROM THE JULY 18, 1985, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: Rail construction near completion (By Julie Smith) — Fort McCoy’s main gate should reopen tomorrow for afternoon traffic, according to Bob Olson, chief of the operation and maintenance division of the Directorate of Engineering and Housing.



The Corps of Engineers contracted Railroad Services, Inc. of Lakeville, Minn. to perform postwide railroad improvements.



The projects are sponsored by FORSCOM as part of an overall Department of the Army program designed to upgrade the Army's rail system to mobilization standards.



Railroad crossings, like those near the main gate, were replaced with welded, heavier rail. Since there are no joints in the new crossings, the road will be smoother and easier to maintain, Olson explained.



The construction project is currently on schedule and, weather permitting, the post-wide project should be completed by the end of July or the first part of August, Olson added.



Next week, the crew will be taking out a switch on the Highway 21 crossing. A gravel bypass road will be in use enabling traffic to go around the construction area without any detours.



Near the warehouses from J Street west, contaminated ballasts are being replaced. A filter fabric is being put between the ballasts and the sub-base to prevent further contamination and to promote drainage.



Next summer, a project to upgrade J Street near the main gate is scheduled. The street will be widened to three lanes (two outgoing and one incoming) from the intersection of 8th Street to Highway 21. A curb drainage will also be part of this construction phase.



Plans are still being finalized for the main gate beautification project.



“We’ve put it on hold until things settle down and some of the projects are accomplished,” said John lpsen, chief of engineering, plans and services.



Olson stated that since the rail crossings put in now are at a proper elevation for next year's road project, drivers may still experience some bumpiness until the proposed road project is completed next summer.



30 Years Ago — July 1995

FROM THE JULY 7, 1995, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Two honored for lifesaving actions (By Lou Ann Mittelstaedt) — Two soldiers from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security recently were awarded Army Commendation Medals for their quick reactions to a training accident at Fort McCoy.



Master Sgt. John Anderson, NCOIC of the DPTMSEC, and Sgt. Steven J. Jenny, Operations NCO, each received the medal for meritorious actions in response to an accident that occurred on

Fort McCoy Range 29A on April 9.



The actions of the duo — immediate assessment of the situation and control of medical air support — were instrumental in saving the life of a critically injured Soldier.



The Wisconsin National Guard Soldier was injured while attempting to extinguish a fire that had broken out from ammunition fired from an antitank weapon. He apparently stepped on an unexploded grenade, causing severe injury to himself and lesser injuries to another Soldier.



The Soldier was transported via helicopter to a La Crosse hospital, where surgery was performed. He now is recuperating.



“It was the quick actions, professionalism and cool-headedness of Master Sgt. Anderson and Sgt. Jenny that added the seconds that saved this young person’s life,” said DPTMSEC Director Lt. Col. Bill Wolski.



At the award ceremony, Brig. Gen. Ewald Beth, deputy commander of the Wisconsin Army National Guard State Area Command, thanked the post Soldiers for their professionalism.



“I think this proves that we are, indeed, one Army,” Beth said. “I can tell you that this installation is one of the finest places we, as Guardsmen, have to train. It is rewarding to know that we have such professionals on the staff here. The Soldier is doing as well as can be expected. It’s unfortunate that the accident happened, but it could have been much worse had it not been for the actions of these gentlemen.”



Both Jenny and Anderson said they were pleased about the award, but were equally pleased to be able to help out a fellow Soldier in need.



“It was just the two of us on duty when the call came in the day of the accident,” Jenny said. “I was worried about that Soldier, and I wanted to make sure that I did all I could to make sure he got the help he needed.”



20 Years Ago — July 2005

FROM THE JULY 8, 2005, EDITION OF THE TRIAD NEWSPAPER: Containers reconstructed to replicate theater villages (By Loni Witscheber) — Since early February, unserviceable Sea-

Land containers have been reconstructed at the Installation Materiel Maintenance Activity (IMMA) to resemble Iraqi and Afghani villages for mobilization training.



Previous Installation Commander Col. Danny G. Nobles wanted Fort McCoy to make its own buildings instead of buying costly prefabricated commercial ones. The IMMA undertook this task and has completed 19 of 22 buildings.



These mock buildings are located at urban raining sites, Ramadi and Ad Dujal. The Ramadi site has nine buildings and the Ad Dujal site has 13.



Jay Riley, an IMMA supervisor, said the floor plans and outside appearances are developed from pictures taken overseas, so that the buildings are as real as possible.



These buildings will give real-world experience to Soldiers and prepare them for similar circumstances overseas. Immersion-training with mock villages prepares a unit to function to the best of its ability.



IMMA employees and Soldiers design, build, and assemble these mock structures. The Soldiers are from the 2nd Battalion, 85th Division (Training Support) and troop support units that are at Fort McCoy during two-week rotations. This project has saved the Army thousands of dollars.



A Sea-Land container is first inlaid with plywood, and then doors and windows are cut out and welded. Plexiglas windows are inserted instead of glass because they are lighter, transmits more light, and does not shatter.



The outside structure will be covered with a stucco finish to resemble either an Iraqi or Afghani building. Lastly, the various parts are taken to a site and leveled and assembled on the spot.



There are various building styles. The single-story buildings have two different floor plans, whereas the two-story buildings have an assortment of different plans. The two-story structures are L-, T-, or U-shaped, and some only have two-stories on half the building.



The Ad Dujal site is currently operational, and the Ramadi site should be completed in August.



“It will continue to be a priority to make the buildings and villages more realistic and permanent over time,” said Riley.



10 Years Ago — July 2015

FROM THE JULY 24, 20215, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Reserve engineer battalion completes crew-served weapons qualification at McCoy (By Scott T. Sturkol) — More than 200 Soldiers from the Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Battalion and its subordinate units participated in crew-served weapons qualification and a troop project in early July.



The 389th Soldiers used Ranges 2, 26, and 34 to complete the weapons training because of each range’s multipurpose capability. The three ranges are among the more than 30 live-fire ranges

at the installation.



The 389th training included familiarization and qualification training on the M240 and M249 light machine guns, M2 .50-caliber machine gun, and the MK19 and M320 grenade launchers.



“Everything went smoothly with a few exceptions, but all of our Soldiers had the opportunity to fire their weapons systems for qualification,” said Sgt. 1st Class Glen Gillson, 389th operations and training noncommissioned officer. “With the mission that engineers are called (on) to do (in deployed areas), keeping current with our crew-served weapons is very important.”



In addition to weapons training, a team of 389th Soldiers completed survey and design work as part of a troop project to construct a new marshaling and training area at Young Air Assault Strip (YAAS) on South Post.



Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow from the Directorate of Public Works said the project is an ongoing effort that will involve several engineer units, including the 389th.



“Basically, it’s going to be a 23-acre parking lot,” Morrow said. “This project at (YAAS) will continue into September or October.”



The 389th is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa. Gillson said unit planners are glad they have access to an installation like Fort McCoy. He added more Soldiers will be training on post in August.



“All of Fort McCoy’s ranges are well-kept and work very well for the (training) the battalion needs to complete,” Gillson said. “Fort McCoy also is an awesome place to train with a very user-friendly staff that makes overcoming issues easier.



“I have trained at many different installations over the course of my 30-year career, and Fort McCoy is by far the best,” he said.



5 Years Ago — July 2020

FROM THE JULY 24, 2020, EDITION OF THE REAL MCCOY NEWSPAPER: Full training schedule returns to Fort McCoy's RTS-Maintenance (By Scott T. Sturkol) — Training at Fort McCoy’s Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance returned in July with a full schedule of courses starting.



In early July, three 89B military occupational specialty (MOS) courses began, including the 89B Ammunition Supply Course and 89B Advanced Leader Course (ALC), said 89B course manager Master Sgt. Sarah Johnson.



The Ammunition Supply Course (ASC) is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty, the course description states. The 89B ALC further builds on what was learned in the ASC. There is also an 89B Senior Leader Course (SLC).



In addition to 89B courses, RTS-Maintenance also trains Soldiers in the Army’s 91-series MOS.



During July, other courses ramping up are the 91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course, 91B3O Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic ALC, 91L30 Construction Equipment Repairer ALC, 91J10 Quartermaster/Chemical Equipment Repairer Course, and the 91/94 Ordnance SLC.



Sgt. 1st Class Charles Abert, who serves as the course manager for the 91L10 Construction Equipment Repairer Course and its related ALC, said prior to the courses resuming in July that the last course at the facility finished April 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic response. However, during the time between courses, all of the RTS-Maintenance staff remained busy.



“Some personnel were deemed mission essential despite the circumstances,” Abert said. “There are some mission-essential requirements that cannot be done remotely. … Also, based on each individual’s unique skill set here, their help was needed to keep certain aspects of RTS- Maintenance functional during this period of uncertainty.



“Our place of duty, Monday through Friday, was at the RTS-Maintenance facility in support of Equipment Concentration Site (ECS)-67,” Abert said.



“The work consisted of conducting services and completing work orders on our equipment, instead of the ECS personnel physically working on it. We ensured that we practiced social distancing while working in the maintenance bay, in break rooms and restrooms, and other common areas throughout the facility.”



Abert said every member of the staff has been preparing for the return of students so all proper safety measures are in place.



“We researched and gathered information about best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and other military units that have trained with COVID-19 precautions,” Abert said.



“This includes making sure we have the proper cleaning products and personal protective equipment such as masks, face shields, gloves. We also have set in place specific cleaning procedures, testing procedures, quarantine procedures and billeting, and more.



“We also have extra personnel devoted to being part of a COVID-19 team that contacts students prior to arrival and asks specific COVID-19 questions throughout,” Abert said. “This team also has procedures for testing students upon arrival, for gathering information, and for providing COVID-19-related information and safety procedures.”



As training continues, Abert said they will continue to monitor everything, practice strong safety measures, and more.



“The safety and health of the students and school personnel is at the forefront of everyone’s mind as we go forward,” he said.



RTS-Maintenance aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command. This institutional training provider trains Soldiers in both active and reserve components of the Army.



