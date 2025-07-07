U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Enhances Forensic Healthcare Expertise in the Pacific

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore | 150417-N-ME988-015 NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (April 17, 2015) Amy Leigh Abelson (left), cast...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore | 150417-N-ME988-015 NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (April 17, 2015) Amy Leigh Abelson (left), cast in the role of a victim of sexual assault, listens to Kurt Uebersax (right), from KJU Productions LLC, during a Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) scene rehearsal at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center. The scene is part of a Navy Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office (DON SAPRO) educational training video that will be shown at the Senior Enlisted Academy (SEA) at the U.S. Naval War College. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren M. Moore/Released) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Guam's Forensic Healthcare Program (FHP) kicked off 2025 by hosting Allyson Cordoni, the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) Indo-Pacific Command forensic healthcare lead, for a week of intensive simulations and training, starting Jan. 27.



The visit, coordinated by Cmdr. Mary King, Guam’s previous FHP manager, provided invaluable insights and skill enhancements. It included a comprehensive program overview for the current program manager, Lt. Cmdr. Heather Nelson, alongside practical exercises such as sexual assault medical forensic exams, peer reviews of the Department of Defense Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) Reports (DD Form 2911), and detailed case reviews. The week also featured engaging lectures, collectively offering 37 continuing education units to participants.



Guam's remote location and relatively small caseload—approximately 13 to 15 sexual assault medical forensic exams annually—present unique training challenges. Cordoni's visit directly addressed these gaps, enabling previously trained forensic healthcare examiners to renew their competency and validate their skills according to DHA credentialing standards.



With DHA inspections expanding to include sexual assault response components, this training is more critical than ever. Cordoni's expertise provided invaluable insight for ensuring both exceptional patient care and full compliance with policy requirements.



For those seeking to expand their deployment readiness and contribute to the FHP's global mission, opportunities await by joining the team. Becoming a forensic healthcare examiner requires specific qualifications: licensure as a physician, physician assistant, nurse practitioner, nurse midwife, certified registered nurse anesthetist, clinical nurse specialist, or registered nurse. In limited circumstances, specially trained independent duty corpsmen may also be eligible.



Entry-level training can be achieved through several pathways, including the Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examiner Course at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, or equivalent DHA-approved training within the Defense Department. Certification with the Commission for Forensic Nursing Certification or other recognized national body, coupled with completion of the SAMFE course, is another option. Completion of the fiscal year 2016 Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Mobile Training Team and the Army’s Medical Command Headquarters SAMFE Course also fulfills the requirement.



Maintaining annual credentialing and competency is paramount. This involves completing four continuing education units focused on sexual assault and demonstrating clinical proficiency through rigorous retrospective medical record reviews, live proctoring, and the successful completion of four sexual assault medical forensic exams, either simulated or real, all under the watchful eye of a qualified supervisor.



The enhanced training and validation provided by Cordoni's visit underscores USNH Guam’s commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate care to all service members, ensuring readiness and upholding the highest standards of medical forensic expertise in the Indo-Pacific region. This commitment includes ensuring the availability of skilled professionals capable of conducting thorough and sensitive forensic evaluations when needed.

# # #



U.S. Naval Hospital Guam is a 282,000 square foot military treatment facility (MTF) that supports the joint forces and strengthens the island by projecting forward-deployed medical power, delivering high-quality care, and forging strategic partnerships. The MTF and its staff of nearly 700 offers a broad range of primary and specialty medical services in support of more than 27,000 beneficiaries.